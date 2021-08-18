If you are going to shoot drugs it’s probably not a good idea to do it in the driveway of a federal agent.
Daniel R. King, 34, of Lancaster, N.H. has been charged in Essex Superior Court with possession of narcotics and possession of cocaine. The charges follow a police investigation that began with a tip from U.S. Customs Agent Jaime Belanger who said there were two people in a green pick-up parked at the end of his driveway “with a needle preparing to shoot up,” according to court documents.
“Agent Belanger saw a hide-a-can with the top off with drugs in it in King’s possession,” wrote Essex County Deputy Sheriff Eric Engel in his report. “Belanger went out and informed them they were not doing this here. The female got out and left on foot, and the male, described as a skinny white male, late 20’s to early 30’s, argued then left in the truck.”
Essex Superior Court
The Essex County Sheriff’s Department began searching for the truck and eventually spotted it as it drove past the sheriff’s department offices in Guildhall.
The truck was stopped on Route 102 and the driver was identified as King.
“I received a call from Sherriff (Trevor) Colby stating King’s name has been coming up frequently in many drug investigations, and to keep eyes on him at all times,” wrote Deputy Engel.
According to the report, police searched the truck with King’s consent and found 15 Suboxone strips, 1 meth pipe in a case, a foil ball with a brown substance inside, a black sharps container with multiple hypodermic needles and $2,240 in cash with the Suboxone strips.
“King stated that the truck was not his and he did not own any of the items we found,” wrote Deputy Engel. “After a few minutes, King stated that the cash was his, and that it was his stimulus money, which was hidden from his girlfriend.”
The brown substance in the foil ball field-tested positive for crack cocaine, said police.
King pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on conditions and an unsecured appearance bond of $1,000.
If convicted of both charges King faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.