Suspect Accused Of Pulling A Gun Held Without Bail

A male suspect was ordered held without bail on Monday after he allegedly armed himself with a gun a threatened to kill people.
Travis Boisvert, 30, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to charges of aggravated 1st degree domestic assault with a weapon and misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services.
Vermont State Police say they were called to 84 Railroad Street in Groton at 6:55 p.m. on Sunday for a report that Boisvert had arrived at the residence and tried to kick the door down to “collect his things,” according to an affidavit filed by VSP Tpr. Colin Connery.
Caledonia Superior Court
One of the alleged victims told police that Boisvert was accompanied by a woman identified as Erin Lackey-Smith, 30, and that they were told by the occupants of the residence to leave the property.
“It was at this point that they were in the doorway of (the) residence and Boisvert attempted to kick the door down,” wrote Tpr. Connery in his report.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.