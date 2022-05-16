Suspect Accused Of Pulling A Gun Held Without Bail
A male suspect was ordered held without bail on Monday after he allegedly armed himself with a gun a threatened to kill people.

Travis Boisvert, 30, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to charges of aggravated 1st degree domestic assault with a weapon and misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services.

Vermont State Police say they were called to 84 Railroad Street in Groton at 6:55 p.m. on Sunday for a report that Boisvert had arrived at the residence and tried to kick the door down to “collect his things,” according to an affidavit filed by VSP Tpr. Colin Connery.

One of the alleged victims told police that Boisvert was accompanied by a woman identified as Erin Lackey-Smith, 30, and that they were told by the occupants of the residence to leave the property.

“It was at this point that they were in the doorway of (the) residence and Boisvert attempted to kick the door down,” wrote Tpr. Connery in his report.

Boisvert then allegedly went into the backyard of the property where there was an ice shanty containing guns.

Boisvert is then accused of removing a gun from the shanty, pointing it in the direction of the alleged victim and saying ‘“I’ll shoot you mother*******.”

The alleged victim told police she then pushed Boisvert to the ground.

Witnesses told police there were children present during the alleged incident and that Boisvert’s eyes were “buggin’ out.”

Boisvert faces a possible sentence of over 18 years in prison and $36,000 in fines if convicted.

