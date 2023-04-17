Suspect Admits Guilt In Lyndon Crash

A local man who police said drove into two power lines and struck another car on Main Street in Lyndonville last month admitted his guilt on Monday.
Andy Dwyer, 36, of Lyndonville, pleaded guilty at his arraignment to a charge of leaving the scene of a crash and no contest to a charge of gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Dwyer is now set for sentencing on May 15 at 9 a.m. in Caledonia Superior Court.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to court documents, Dwyer told police he fell asleep at the wheel, and after he realized he had been involved in a crash he ‘panicked’ and fled the scene. Police said Dwyer was driving a Ford F-250 work truck owned by “Winterset Incorporated” located at 128 Winterset Lane in Lyndon.
The crash occurred in snowy conditions at 499 Main Street in Lyndon.
Witnesses to the crash told police that the operator of the Ford F-250 was traveling south on Main Street when the truck drove onto the sidewalk, struck and destroyed two power lines and crashed into a BMW 328i driven by Brenna Goodine, 25, of Lyndon. Goodine was not injured, but her car sustained severe damage.
The crash was reported to Vermont State Police at 10:43 p.m. on March 4.
When VSP Tpr. Griffin Pearson arrived on the scene he saw several downed power lines and electrical wires scattered along the roadway and sidewalk, as well as a black 2013 BMW 328i with significant front-end damage.
The next morning, Dwyer contacted state police and admitted he was the truck driver involved in the crash.
Dwyer faces a possible sentence of up to four years in prison and $7,000 in fines.
