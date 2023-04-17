Suspect Admits Guilt In Lyndon Crash

Damage to a vehicle and power lines are visible March 4 on Main Street in Lyndon from an alleged hit-and-run crash. (Contributed by VSP)

A local man who police said drove into two power lines and struck another car on Main Street in Lyndonville last month admitted his guilt on Monday.

Andy Dwyer, 36, of Lyndonville, pleaded guilty at his arraignment to a charge of leaving the scene of a crash and no contest to a charge of gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

