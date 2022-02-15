A Connecticut man has been arrested in connection with the New Year’s Day shooting of two people in Orleans County.
Vermont State Police announced on Tuesday that Jan Michael Valverde, 27, of New Haven was arrested in Connecticut on multiple charges including attempted murder for allegedly shooting Derby Line residents Jason Willey, 38, and his mother, Valerie Lyon, 57, on School Road in the town of Holland.
Willey and Lyon were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at about 8:20 p.m. Willey was critically injured, but his condition has since improved.
According to the VSP investigation, the shooting appears to have been related to drug distribution and Willey was the intended target. Police say the investigation into the alleged incident led to a federal investigation and drug-related charges against other individuals.
Valverde had already been arrested on unrelated charges by police in Connecticut on Jan. 18. Vermont State Police detectives later identified Valverde as the Holland shooting suspect.
As of Tuesday, Valverde remained in custody in Connecticut but faces extradition back to Vermont where he is expected to be charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.
Police say the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains active and other arrests are expected as the investigation proceeds.
Police are also looking for Orleans County resident Jessica Robishaw, 34, in connection with the case. An arrest warrant has been issued for Robishaw who is suspected of being an accessory after the fact.
The Vermont State Police have worked closely on the case with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont and the office of Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett.
Anyone with information that may assist detectives with this investigation is encouraged to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.