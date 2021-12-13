Suspect Blames FBI For Vandalizing 45 Motor Vehicles

A homeless man accused of vandalizing 45 vehicles in St. Johnsbury last week told police it was all the FBI’s fault.
“The FBI is torturing me, and it is involuntary,” said Micael Bizuneh when confronted by police.
At his criminal arraignment on Monday, Bizuneh’s defense attorney and Caledonia Superior Court Judge Timothy B. Tomasi both made it clear they wanted Bizuneh to undergo an inpatient competency evaluation. And the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s office wanted Bizuneh banned from entering the town of St. Johnsbury as part of his release conditions.
But neither of those things happened.
Caledonia Superior Court
Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NEKHS) mental health screener Rose Aldrich did not agree with the judge.
“We’ve had a report from the screener indicating that she doesn’t believe there needs to be an in-patient evaluation,” said Judge Tomasi. “Obviously, it’s concerning behaviors…Obviously, the court had hoped that perhaps we could have him evaluated as an in-patient basis.”
Bizuneh, 33, then pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of unlawful mischief.
Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney Maria Byford asked the judge to set bail, a 24-hour curfew at a court-approved residence and to prohibit Bizuneh from entering the town of St. Johnsbury except for court, legal or medical appointments while the case is pending.
The judge did set bail at $1,000 and a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew but allowed Bizuneh to be in St. Johnsbury as long as he stayed away from some of the places where he allegedly “keyed” or threw rocks through the windows of motor vehicles on Monday, Dec. 6.
Bizuneh’s defense attorney, John A. Viscido of St. Johnsbury, also requested his client be evaluated and suggested that after he is released Bizuneh be able to access services through NEKHS where he is a “current patient.”
“It does appear that he is in need of assistance,” said Viscido.
But Aldrich, who was appearing in court by Zoom, said Bizuneh is not an NEKHS client.
“He is not a consumer of our agency,” said Aldrich. “We only recently had any interactions with him as a result of the reason why we’re in court today.”
Bizuneh, who was appearing by telephone from Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, said he had already been referred to NEKHS by the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital in Montpelier.
“I am…It’s just not official or something?” said Bizuneh. “They made a referral.”
“Your honor, he’s not followed currently by anybody here,” responded Aldrich. “That’s all I can say.”
Bizuneh also told the court he already has a plan for when he is released from jail.
“Once I’m released from here, I plan to go to the police station and then go to the hospital to go to inpatient because I was supposed to go to inpatient - everyone was on-board - but for some reason I was discharged,” said Bizuneh. “I’ve been in this state for two years. I have no reason to flee.”
St. Johnsbury Police said in court documents there are many concerns about Bizuneh’s behavior - especially if he gets released.
“It should be noted that Bizuneh made comments of how he cannot control it and that if he was released, he would continue to damage property,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Gerald Schartner in his report. “On 12/10/2021, upon Bizuneh being discharged from the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, the emergency department called and was concerned that Bizuneh was going to return to the hospital to vandalize vehicles.”
Among the conditions of release set by the court is an order that Bizuneh not enter the premises of St. Johnsbury Academy, Maplefields, The Fairbanks Inn, Pica Pica restaurant, ABC LOL child care and Celtic Marketing.
Bizuneh is also accused of vandalizing motor vehicles on several other streets in town including North Avenue, Hastings Hill, Day Court and along Main Street.
Prosecutors say more charges against Bizuneh are possible.
If convicted of all the charges Bizuneh faces a possible sentence of up to 42 years in prison and $42,000 in fines.
