A Connecticut man with ties to Vermont who unsuccessfully tried to flee into Canada at the border in Derby Line has been arraigned on murder charges in the killing of Jennifer Brelsford of Bridgeport, Conn.

Corey Ramos, 30, of Bridgeport, was arrested Oct. 19 in Derby Line, charged as a fugitive from justice, and held without bail in Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport City.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments