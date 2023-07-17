Suspect Charged With Breaking Into House On St. Mary Street

Gary Bolton has been charged with breaking into a house on St. Mary Street because he didn’t want to sleep outside in the rain.
Bolton, 33, of Newark, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to charges of burglary into an occupied dwelling, unlawful trespass, petit larceny and possession of stolen property. Judge Justin P. Jiron then set conditions of release and $500 bail.
Bolton, who remains behind bars at Northeast Correctional Complex, is represented by public defender Davis Legal Solutions.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to court documents, police were alerted to a possible break-in at 80 St. Mary Street in St. Johnsbury on July 14 at 10:08 a.m.
Property owner Chadwick Roy told police someone had broken into Apt. #1 during the night, which David Garand occupied. Roy said Garand was currently out of town at work.
“Chadwick Roy brought me to the side of the apartment building during which time he pointed to a window that had been left open,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Lt. Mark Bickford in his report. “Chadwick Roy advised that the window had been forced open and damage had been caused to it while doing so. I saw fresh pry marks located on the left side of the window that would be consistent with someone using force to open it so that entry could be made into the apartment.”
Police did a sweep of the apartment, but nobody was found inside. A door inside the apartment was found to have been kicked and pried open.
Another item in the apartment was a medium size safe, and Roy told police that a gold coin was found on the floor of the apartment.
“Garand confirmed to Chadwick Roy that he had coins inside his safe at his apartment along with several other family possessions,” wrote Lt. Bickford.
Police Capt. Jason Gray then received a report while at Champlain Farms that a male had been inside the store trying to buy cigarettes and a drink with what a store employee described as an old gold coin.
“Captain Gray sent me a photo of this male,” wrote Lt. Bickford. “I immediately recognized him from past law enforcement interactions as Gary Bolton. It was reported that Bolton was with an unidentified female. While conducting a roving vehicle patrol I observed Bolton sitting at the bike pavilion on Bay Street…I approached Bolton and asked if he had been at Champlain Farms today.”
Bolton told police he had been there earlier and that he was inside the store with a female who he referred to as “Care Bear,” according to the report.
“Bolton admitted to breaking into an apartment last night with ‘Care Bear’ as he didn’t want to sleep outside in the rain,” wrote Lt. Bickford. “Bolton said they spent the night inside looking around. They fell asleep and were awoken this morning by someone knocking on the door, which prompted them to jump out the window. Bolton admitted that they both took part in taking items from within the safe.”
Police said they knew “Care Bear” from previous encounters and that her real name is Kerri Ann Johnson.
“Bolton said he thought the apartment was abandoned and he thought it would be ok to go inside to sleep,” wrote Lt. Bickford. “Bolton was taken into custody and searched…During this search, l removed several items from his pants pockets which he admitted were taken from inside the safe.”
