Suspect Charged With Breaking Into House On St. Mary Street
Gary Bolton leaves the courtroom at Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, July 17, 2023 wearing handuffs and escorted by Lt. Brandon Thrailkill with the Caledonia County Sheriff's Department. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Gary Bolton has been charged with breaking into a house on St. Mary Street because he didn’t want to sleep outside in the rain.

Bolton, 33, of Newark, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to charges of burglary into an occupied dwelling, unlawful trespass, petit larceny and possession of stolen property. Judge Justin P. Jiron then set conditions of release and $500 bail.

