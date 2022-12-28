Suspect Denies Spitting On Food

Sincere Wilson denied spitting on a customer’s food while working at Domino’s Pizza in St. Johnsbury earlier this month.
Wilson, 21, also called out St. Johnsbury Police and the Caledonian-Record about the allegation while appearing in open court to modify his conditions of release.
Wilson was charged as an adult in 2018 with felony aggravated sexual assault after being accused of repeatedly assaulting a six-year-old girl in St. Johnsbury. The case is still pending and he still has active conditions of release.
On Dec. 3, Wilson was accused by St. Johnsbury Police of spitting on someone’s food while working at Domino’s. The story was then reported in the Caledonian-Record.
But on Wednesday, after the court modified his conditions of release, Wilson told Judge Justin P. Jiron that he had something else to say.
“I didn’t spit in nobody’s food,” said Wilson. “I told the police officers they can even look at Domino’s cameras, and they decided not to. I’m gonna get the camera footage so that I actually can bring it here because that shouldn’t be allowed to be put out in the paper without actual evidence, but they can do what they want.”
The newspaper previously reported on the case, quoting from official police records and court files.
Wilson said the security camera video proves he didn’t spit in the food because he wasn’t the employee who made the food for the alleged victim.
“There’s camera footage of me literally going to my boss and asking her to make these people’s food,” said Wilson. “Like Mr. Montgomery (his defense attorney) said about me being harassed. This was one of those situations and they took it way too far.”
Wilson also told the court that his guardian named “Courtney” was there on the night in question because she was also a Domino’s employee.
“She literally works the same shift as me because we both worked as closing people,” said Wilson.
According to a St. Johnsbury Police press release, officers went to Domino’s at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 3 after it was reported trucks were congregating in the parking lot. Police spoke with the truck occupants and learned that a Domino’s employee had posted on social media that he had spat in the food served to one of the truck’s occupants. Cpl. Steven Hartwell stated that the employee was determined to be Wilson.
Police then determined that curfew conditions imposed on Wilson did not allow an exception for his employment at Domino’s.
“Wilson is also required by conditions to make his charges known and in speaking with the manager of the store that was not done,” the corporal noted.
Wilson was then cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Jan. 23. by St. Johnsbury Police for violating pre-trial release conditions by breaking curfew.
Before Wilson’s statement, Judge Jiron reduced his curfew to 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. to help with his work schedule.
The judge also modified a condition giving Wilson curfew exceptions including work, court or medical appointments and he struck a condition that prohibited Wilson from leaving the state of Vermont or New Hampshire.
“There’s been no allegation that Mr. Wilson has tried to leave the state of Vermont or New Hampshire,” said the judge. “And in any event, he’s got a curfew.”
