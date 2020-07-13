An African American man being held on human trafficking charges died behind bars in Newport last year because he could not breath.
That’s according to Vermont Department of Corrections Interim Commissioner Jim Baker on Monday.
Commissioner Baker said Kenneth Johnson, 60, of New York, died in December of 2019 at Northern State Correctional Facility from an un-diagnosed tumor in his airway.
“Mr. Johnson, for a period of time, while incarcerated at Northern State facility had complained that he could not breath,” said Baker. “I have not read all the reports yet but I’ve been briefed. And I’ve been briefed enough to know that no one should die in our custody the way that Mr. Johnson passed away.”
Baker said there are several ongoing investigations into the death of Johnson.
In October of 2019, Johnson was taken from the Caledonia County Courthouse by EMS workers after complaining of chest pains.
Johnson was being held without bail pending charges of human trafficking and sexual assault on a minor.
After a hearing at the courthouse, Johnson was returned to a holding cell on a lower floor of the building where he complained of chest pains.
Crews from the St. Johnsbury Fire Department and CALEX Ambulance responded and transported Johnson to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Johnson and another New York man, Harry S. “Eyez” Williams, 43, were accused in September of 2017 of human trafficking by picking up a 15-year-old school girl in Lyndonville and repeatedly paying her to have sex. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges
