Suspect Flees Courthouse After Judge Orders Jail

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are on the lookout for an accused felon who ran from the Caledonia County Courthouse Monday afternoon.
Witnesses say New Hampshire resident Zacharie Sevio, 27, was being arraigned on felony domestic assault and reckless endangerment with a weapon charges and had just been ordered held in jail by Judge Michael J. Harris when he fled from the courtroom and ran out the front door of the courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.
The timing of the escape coincided with the end of the school day for local schools St. Johnsbury Academy and St. Johnsbury School. As of 4 p.m. Sevio was still at large.
He is described as 5’10”, 180 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark blue ripped blue jeans and a white New York Yankees cap.
Police urge anyone who sees Sevio to not approach him but to call police immediately by dialing 9-1-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.