St. Johnsbury resident, Alex Brown was released by the court after being charged in February with trying to break into the home of an elderly Pearl Street resident.
But according to court documents, that was just the beginning of a crime spree by Brown which now includes allegations that he trespassed on railroad property, vandalized a washing machine and dryer, stole someone’s mail and stole a motorcycle and painted it green.
Brown, 32, pleaded not guilty in March to felony attempted burglary into an occupied dwelling and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful mischief in connection with alleged Pearl Street incident. Brown was then released by Judge Michael J. Harris on conditions and a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Since then Brown has racked up six new criminal charges from three separate incidents including two felonies.
Brown is now being held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Caledonia County Superior Court
The new charges include misdemeanor unlawful trespass, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, petit larceny, violating conditions of release and felony charges of unlawful mischief and burglary into an occupied dwelling.
St. Johnsbury Police say Brown was charged with trespassing after he was found camping in a “tarp structure attached to the back of a rail car” on March 23 in the St. Johnsbury rail yard.
Brown was charged again for allegedly stealing a motorcycle belonging to Timothy Scott, 38, from a garage at 725 Railroad St. on April 30. Police said that when they recovered the stolen motorcycle it had been painted green.
Brown was charged a third time for allegedly stealing from an apartment tenant at 42 Washington Ave. in St. Johnsbury in April. Brown had been staying in the building with a friend identified by police as Nicholas Pinto, 32.
Police said mail addressed to another tenant in the building — identified as Cindy L. Houde, 20, — was found in Brown’s bedroom. Brown is also accursed of damaging the washer and dryer machines in the building.
If convicted of all the new charges, Brown faces a possible sentence of over 33 years in prison and $9,500 in fines.
According to court documents, Brown has five prior felony convictions including unlawful trespass in 2005, burglary in 2009, escape in 2010, grand larceny in 2013 and escape in 2017.
The Caledonia County States Attorney’s Office has now charged Brown as a habitual offender which carries a possible sentence of up to life in prison.
