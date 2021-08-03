A Barton man suspected of firing multiple gunshots through his next-door neighbors’ house is now accused of violating multiple court-ordered conditions of release designed to protect the alleged victims.
The Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office has now filed three misdemeanor counts of violating conditions-of-release against Brent A. Bapp, 35, for allegedly violating curfew and no-alcohol conditions set by the court and a requirement that he stay 1000 feet away from his Burton Hill Road neighbors - Jason and Caroline Watson.
Orleans Superior Court
According to court documents, Bapp was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest after he allegedly ran from state troopers when they took him into custody at 351 Howes Road in Coventry at 9:04 p.m. on July 30 - one week after he was released from jail pending trial.
Bapp, who remains on pre-trial release, appeared in Orleans Superior Court to answer the new charges on Tuesday but Judge A. Gregory Rainville postponed the arraignment for a day because the court could not locate Bapp’s public defender application and because there was no defense attorney available that day to represent Bapp on the new charges.
Deputy Orleans County State’s Attorney Michael Cricchi has already made it clear he will once again try to convince Judge Rainville that Bapp should be held without bail.
“Defendant’s continued behavior demonstrates he is unwilling to abide by conditions of release that this court designed to prevent the clear threat he poses to the public,” wrote Cricchi in his “renewed” motion to hold Bapp without bail filed with the court on Aug. 2.
Bapp was already facing charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor charges of aggravated disorderly conduct and criminal threatening for allegedly threatening to sexually assault and kill the Watsons on the weekend of July 10.
Bapp is also suspected of firing multiple gunshots into the Watson’s home but no charges have been filed related to the gunshots and police say the investigation is continuing.
If convicted of all the charges now pending against him Bapp faces a possible sentence of over 13 years in prison and over $16,000 in fines.
