Suspect Identified In River District Spray Paint Tagging

LITTLETON — Following a $100 cash reward offered by the Littleton Police Department, the public has helped identify a suspect in the spray paint tagging and defacing of a municipal sign by the river district, an incident that is part of a recent uptick of tagging in the downtown area.
On Wednesday, Littleton police said they appreciate all of the feedback provided by residents and that the individual they were able to identify would be handled through the juvenile justice system.
“There has always been tagging and graffiti in remote areas, but this was a pretty obvious uptick, and more on the tagging,” Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said Wednesday afternoon.
He said there is a big difference between graffiti, which is done for art (although sometimes on public or private property, which is illegal), and tagging, which is not a form of art, but is vandalism and is about someone marking what they think is their territory and results in destruction, public safety issues, a feeling of public spaces being unsafe, and loss of property value.
“This would appear to be tagging, and tagging does affect tourism in a community because of the negative impact,” said Smith. “People are fearful of tagging. It also decreases property values and costs the community and private property owners. We had a lot of municipal signs that were tagged, and we have to either put time and labor into cleaning them or replacing them.”
He said the investigation into the latest spree uncovered what is believed to be multiple individuals on the graffiti side and tagging.
“We haven’t made any arrests, but we have numerous persons of interest,” said Smith. “We know it was multiple individuals involved.”
The person identified on Wednesday is suspected of tagging a “service ramp only” sign near Mill Street, just beyond the Pollyanna Gateway.
“The tagging wasn’t just in the river district, it was also on Main Street, public lots, and state equipment in the downtown area,” said Smith. “There’s a traffic light box at the intersection of Main, Cottage, and Union that’s owned by the state of New Hampshire that’s tagged. It’s not just signage.”
As of Wednesday, Smith said he was not aware of any private property that had been tagged.
Assessing the monetary damage can be difficult, though it could reach the four figures.
“We are trying to come to a resolution on how we can fix all of this and whether it is a replacement or just personnel time and cleaning solution,” said Smith. “It’s definitely in the high hundreds. We haven’t calculated it, but if we were to completely tally it out through this resolution process with everybody’s hourly wage and things that we have to buy and the amount of time we have to put into it, it’s not doubtful it would exceed $1,000.”
He thanked the Littleton community.
“As a whole, everybody has a lot of pride in Littleton, and we do, too, as a department,” said Smith. “I think there was synergy created between a department and its community in trying to figure out who the perpetrators were and how we can resolve the issue. That’s what’s great about living in New Hampshire, and Littleton, New Hampshire, specifically.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.