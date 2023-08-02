Suspect Identified In River District Spray Paint Tagging

Littleton police have identified a suspect in the spray paint tagging of a sign in the river district, an incident they say is part of a larger tagging uptick in downtown. (Contributed photo)

LITTLETON — Following a $100 cash reward offered by the Littleton Police Department, the public has helped identify a suspect in the spray paint tagging and defacing of a municipal sign by the river district, an incident that is part of a recent uptick of tagging in the downtown area.

On Wednesday, Littleton police said they appreciate all of the feedback provided by residents and that the individual they were able to identify would be handled through the juvenile justice system.

