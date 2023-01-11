An East Hardwick man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and barricading himself in his house had a lot to say in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday.
But the more he talked, the more the judge became convinced he was suffering from mental health issues.
Michael Edward McCuen, 36, said he was the victim in the case, that he wanted to represent himself in court and that the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit handled things all wrong.
Caledonia Superior Court
“All of a sudden they start poppin’ tear gas,” said McCuen to Judge Justin P. Jiron. “All they had to do was knock on my door…This ain’t Iraq. This is f***in’ Vermont.”
At the end of the 37-minute hearing, the judge ordered McCuen to undergo a competency evaluation before he would be allowed to represent himself in court.
“The court is concerned that he’s not competent to represent himself and may not be competent to proceed to trial,” said Judge Jiron.
The judge then entered a not-guilty plea for McCuen and ordered him held without bail.
According to court documents and law enforcement sources, both Hardwick Police and Vermont State Police negotiated with McCuen for hours starting at noon on Monday in an effort to get him to exit his residence located at 1619 Vermont Route 16. McCuen was eventually taken into custody just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.
McCuen was then charged by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office with 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault.
McCuen is accused of assaulting a pregnant 33-year-old woman by pushing, kicking and hitting her in the back of the head after threatening to kill her. The alleged victim also told police that McCuen had firearms and also smashed her cellphone and bent her fingers back and choked her the night before.
But McCuen also told the judge that the alleged victim had lied about what happened. He then gave the court his version of the alleged incident.
“You’ve been told that I have assaulted my ex-wife - that I didn’t assault,” said McCuen to the judge. “She assaulted me. Right? She assaulted me. She came to my end of the trailer and assaulted me….She punched me in the face through the blanket, I kicked her shin, I twisted her hand and pushed her out the door and shut the door.”
McCuen faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and $25,000.00 in fines.
