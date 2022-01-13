Ruby Rose is on the run again.
A new arrest warrant is being issued in Caledonia Superior Court for Sydney J. “Ruby Rose” Clark-Adams, 24, who is one of the suspects in the kidnapping and attempted murder of a Barnet man last fall.
Clark-Adams, who was the subject of an arrest warrant in September, was later arrested and charged with felony assault and robbery and accessory to kidnapping and ordered held in pre-trial detention on $25,000 bail.
Caledonia Superior Court
Clark-Adams, who is from Townsend, Vt., pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released in November after posting bail through a bail bond company. But she was arrested again in December for allegedly violating her court-ordered conditions of release in Brattleboro and held on $200 bail.
Officials now say she’s out of jail again and her location is unknown.
“I do know that she’s no longer incarcerated because I checked,” said Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski after Clark-Adams failed to appear in court Thursday for a motion hearing to discuss changes to her conditions of release.
“When she was arraigned in Windham County, the judge did agree to keep the $200 bail in place but only until the Thursday (Dec. 30) at 4 p.m.,” said Zaleski. “Specifically to give Caledonia (County) time to file a motion to deal with the conditions of release - which I did.”
Zaleski then asked Judge Timothy B. Tomasi for another arrest warrant with bail set at $5,000.
“The court agrees,” said the Judge.
According to court documents, Clark Adams was arraigned in Windham County on the new charge on Dec. 27.
State’s Attorney Zaleski filed her motion with the court the next day - on Dec. 28. The court did not address Zaleski’s motion until this week.
Brattleboro Police say they arrested Clark-Adams in December after she was found in violation of her court-ordered curfew and without her court-appointed custodian — her mother, Marta Adams.
“She is unable to follow her conditions of release and has incurred new charges as a result,” wrote Zaleski in her motion. “Given the violent nature of the offense as alleged in this docket, as well as Ms. Clark-Adams apparent continued involvement with illegal drug activity, the state has concerns with respect to both flight and public safety.”
Clark-Adams, has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that she helped accused Connecticut drug dealer, Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter, 33, kidnap, beat and rob Barnet resident, Matthew Goodell, 26.
She is facing a possible sentence of up to life in prison if convicted on the charges.
Hunter, who is also facing a possible life sentence, is now being held without bail after pleading not guilty to felony charges of 2nd degree attempted murder, assault and robbery, kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to a police officer.
