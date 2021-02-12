A Lyndon woman, charged in connection with a fatal car crash 15 months ago that took the life of a young child, tried to slip away from her probation officer while being treated at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Melinda A. Mitchell, 29, was charged with felony gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle — death resulting, felony gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle — serious injury and a misdemeanor charge of careless or negligent operation after the car she was driving collided head-on with another vehicle on Oct. 21, 2019.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Dean Spicer, 3, was a passenger in the oncoming car. The boy died from injuries suffered in the crash which occurred on Route 5 near the Lyndon-St. Johnsbury town line.
Mitchell, who was injured in the crash, later pleaded not guilty to the charges after she was released from the hospital, and after she was picked up on an arrest warrant by Vermont State Police in Lyndon.
According to a probation violation complaint recently transferred from Windham County to Caledonia County Superior Court, Vermont Probation Officer Maxwell R. Maloney contacted Mitchell at Dartmouth by phone two days after the crash occurred.
“Mitchell was at DHMC in which she advised that she was anticipating a discharge on 10/30/2019,” wrote PO Maloney in his complaint. “She was ordered to report to St. Johnsbury Probation and Parole upon discharge from DHMC. She was informed that she must contact this officer if she was discharged early. Mitchell advised that she understood the directions and would keep in contact with this officer.”
But when PO Maloney called the hospital the next day Mitchell was already gone.
“The operator stated that Mitchell had been discharged,” wrote Maloney in his report. “Mitchell failed to report to St. Johnsbury Probation and Parole as directed. Mitchell also failed to contact this officer regarding her discharge from DHMC.”
An arrest warrant was issued for Mitchell and according to police she was located on Oct. 27, 2019 hiding in a closet at a Lyndon residence.
Maloney then met with Mitchell at the state police barracks in St. Johnsbury.
“Mitchell was questioned as to why she didn’t report to St. Johnsbury Probation and Parole as directed,” wrote Maloney. “She stated, ‘I was afraid that I was going to jail.’”
The next day Mitchell was ordered held for lack of $25,000 bail and remains in pre-trial detention at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Prosecutors say Mitchell has a lengthy criminal record and was on probation in Windham County for heroin possession and providing false information to a police officer in 2017.
According to court documents, Mitchell was one of four people arrested in January of 2016 after 350 bags of heroin were found in a car stopped by state police on Interstate 91 in Brattleboro.
