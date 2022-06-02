Suspect In Greg Davis Killing Ready To Post $6 Million Dollars In Bail

A Los Angeles man charged with murder and racketeering in connection with the death of a Danville resident four years ago is willing to post $6 million dollars in bail to stay out of jail pending trial.
Serhat Daniel Gumrukcu, 39, is one of four suspects that have been charged in connection with the alleged kidnapping and roadside killing of Hawkins Road resident Greg Davis, 49, in January of 2018. The government has asked the court to hold Gumrukcu in jail arguing that he presents a risk of flight and public safety.
But the Los Angeles attorney representing Gumrukcu has filed a 25-page motion in U.S. District Court along with 39 pages of exhibits and other supporting documents that speak glowingly about Gumrukcu and provide many details about his life.
“He is an asset, not a danger to the community, and there is no reason to believe he will flee,” attorney Victor Sherman in his motion to release Gumrukcu on bond. “His life, assets and career are all located in the Central District of California. With assets of over $6 million to contribute to his bond.”
U.S. District Court
Attorney Sherman wrote that Gumrukcu immigrated to the United States “around 2013,” married William Anderson Wittekind and became a permanent resident in 2014.
“Dr. Gumrukcu came here as a Turkish national, having completed his medical training at Dokuz Eylul University in 2004 in Izmir, Turkey,” wrote Attorney Sherman. “He went on to receive his medical degree (M.D.) abroad.”
According to the motion, Gumrukcu earned his medical degree in Russia at the “I.M. Sechenov Moscow Medical Academy/First Moscow State Medical University” and completed two years of residency in genetics at the same institution before receiving the “Russian equivalent of a Ph.D.”
However, Gumrukcu does not appear to have any patients.
“Dr. Gumrukcu has never purported to be licensed or practicing medicine in the United States,” wrote Attorney Sherman. “Dr. Gumrukcu serves as a consultant to treating physicians at Seraph Medical, a practice wholly owned by Phillip Musikanth. The Patient Services Agreement at Seraph Medical clearly states Dr. Gumrukcu is a consultant advising the practice. It explains that Dr. Gumrukcu was foreign-trained and is not licensed in the United States. While his insights as a consultant are valued, the Agreement clearly states that Dr. Gumrukcu is not a decision-maker in the patient’s care.”
The motion also states that Gumrukcu holds $100 million in stock and is known for donating to charities.
“Dr. Gumrukcu has also made generous charitable donations over the years, totaling over $600,000,” wrote Attorney Sherman. “These contributions have included giving over $110,000 to the Elton John AIDS Foundation. He also gave over $30,000 to Project Angel Food.”
Gumrukcu’s other charitable contributions include $9,500 to the “Alliance for Housing and Healing,” $5,000 to the “Los Angeles LGBT Center,” $10,000 to the AIDS Foundation and $30,000 to “Kiss the Ground” - a non-profit dedicated to reversing climate change.
The motion also includes many letters of support from Gumrukcu’s friends, co-workers and employees.
“I have always known Dr. Gumruckcu to be a kindhearted individual who gives selflessly of himself to help others in need,” wrote, Juan Barba, who serves as the head of Gumrukcu’s “security team.”
“I have never seen him lose his temper or act aggressively toward anyone even when I believed he was dealing with situations that were not pleasant,” wrote Barba, according to the motion.
Attorney Sherman also argued that Gumrukcu has demonstrated that he is not a risk of flight because he was interviewed by the FBI about the Greg Davis case four years ago and has only increased his ties to the community including the purchase of a new home in Los Angeles.
