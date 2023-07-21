Suspect In Hastings Hill Murder Denied Release By Judge Jiron

A St. Johnsbury woman charged in connection with the murder of a Hastings Hill man wants out of jail.
But on Friday, Judge Justin P. Jiron denied her request to be released into the custody of a responsible adult in Barre.
Brittany L. Clark, 34, remains in pre-trial detention on $50,000 bail at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police said Clark was involved with other suspects in a plan to rob Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, in December of 2022.
Jimenez was later found dead in Apt. 4 at 78 Hastings Hill by Johnsbury Police.
Clark has pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of a burglary and aiding in the commission of assault and robbery.
Clark had asked the court, through her attorney Rob Sussman of Burlington, to release her into the custody of Misty Azotea, 48, at an apartment on Pearl Street in Barre. Azotea would have been required to report any violations of conditions of release by Clark if the request had been granted.
State police said Lugo died in the residence from a gunshot wound to the torso and that the manner of death was a homicide.
Lugo, who is from Springfield, Mass., is also the man who was charged with drug trafficking at the residence in September of 2022.
The other suspects in the shooting of Lugo include Raphael Rodriguez, 34, of St. Johnsbury, Natasha Cady, 29, of Barton, Michael Ringuette, 55, of St. Johnsbury and Danny Daniels, 30, who is referred to in court documents as being a drug dealer from Philadelphia.
