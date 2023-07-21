Suspect In Hastings Hill Murder Denied Release By Judge Jiron
Brittany Clark of St. Johnsbury is seen in a booking photo taken Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury.

A St. Johnsbury woman charged in connection with the murder of a Hastings Hill man wants out of jail.

But on Friday, Judge Justin P. Jiron denied her request to be released into the custody of a responsible adult in Barre.

