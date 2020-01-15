One of the suspects charged in connection with the shooting of a St. Johnsbury man last year is moving from New Hampshire to Vermont.

John H. “JJ” Emerson III, 18, was charged with felony accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Arther S. Butler elude police after Butler allegedly shot Brandon Delude, 24, twice in the back on April 3, 2019, while they fought on the ground outside of 63 Elm St.

