Suspect Released After Not Guilty Plea To Mini-Mart Rampage

A woman is accused of kicking a man and kicking his dog over the weekend.
Kelsey Farias, 21, is also accused of “ripping” the hair out of a bystander’s head and assaulting the alleged male victim with a tire iron.
Farias pleaded not guilty in Orange Superior Court on Monday to felony charges of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault - prior conviction and misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, careless or negligent operation of a motor vehicle, simple assault and cruelty to animals.
Farias was released by Judge Justin P. Jiron on conditions into the custody of her mother at 432 Fulton Road in East Corinth.
Orange County Court
Vermont State Police said they received a 9-1-1 call at 7:52 p.m. on Saturday about an assault in progress in the parking lot of the Bradford Mini Mart located at 530 Waits River Road.
“A male and a female were arguing with each other, and the female appeared to be intoxicated,” wrote Tpr. Tyler Davidson in his report. “The caller further advised the female was now actively kicking the male, as well as a dog the male had on a leash.”
Police said that when they arrived on the scene, they saw Farias assaulting a 49 year old female bystander. Troopers immediately intervened and took Farias into custody.
“While Trooper (Verdall) Cole was speaking with {alleged victim}, she was holding a large handful of her own hair that Farias ripped out of her head,” wrote Tpr. Davidson. “There was a fair amount of blood on {her} face, head, and {she} had a large wound on the top of her head that was still bleeding…{Alleged victim} advised she did not know Farias and she had never met her before.”
According to court documents, police also took statements from two other bystanders who were at the store when the alleged incident occurred.
Iain Thurston, 31, told police he was parked in front of the store when he saw Farias attempt to run over the 32-year-old alleged male victim and his dog with a Jeep. She then got out of the Jeep and began the physical assault.
“She began assaulting him, kicking and punching him a multitude of times in the face, neck and chest region,” wrote Tpr. Davidson. “Thurston also advised me she kicked the dog, giving it a ‘real good boot’…After Farias kicked the dog, she then went back to her vehicle and grabbed a piece of metal that looked like a tire iron and began assaulting (him) with it.”
Jamie Pearson, 42, told police she also witnessed the attack on Oakley, the dog and the alleged male victim.
“Pearson advised she saw Farias kick the dog (he) was walking,” wrote Tpr. Davidson. “Pearson said the entire time (the alleged male victim) was trying to escape from Farias, but she was following him and chasing after him while she was hitting him.”
Police say a records check shows Farias has two domestic assault convictions in the state of New Hampshire.
Farias faces a possible sentence of up to 24 years in prison and $39,000 in fines.
