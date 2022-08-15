Suspect Released After Not Guilty Plea To Mini-Mart Rampage
Kelsey Farias (VSP)

A woman is accused of kicking a man and kicking his dog over the weekend.

Kelsey Farias, 21, is also accused of “ripping” the hair out of a bystander’s head and assaulting the alleged male victim with a tire iron.

