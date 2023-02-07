An East Hardwick man who was taken into custody by the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit after barricading himself inside his home has now been released from jail.
Michael Edward McCuen, 36, was being held without bail for allegedly assaulting a 33-year-old pregnant woman.
But on Monday, the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office withdrew the hold without bail request and asked for a series of conditions of release including a court-appointed custodian to monitor McCuen and report any violations.
Caledonia Superior Court
“The state really does think that some additional supervision is warranted in this case,” said Deputy State’s Attorney Claire Burns.
But Judge Justin P. Jiron declined to order a court-appointed custodian for McCuen based on testimony from the alleged victim who told the court she does not believe he’s a danger to her and there are no weapons in his residence.
The judge also declined the state’s request to add a condition of release requiring McCuen to re-engage with mental health providers after McCuen objected.
Judge Jiron instead ordered McCuen to meet with pre-trial services for a mental health assessment.
McCuen is also subject to an Extreme Risk Protection Order which was ordered in January by Superior Court Judge Michael R. Kainen at the request of Hardwick Police. The order prohibits McCuen from possessing firearms for two years.
McCuen has since been charged by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office with 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault.
Police said McCuen barricaded himself in the back room of his trailer in January refusing to come out and that he had guns in the room with him. Tear gas reportedly had to be deployed by state police to extract McCuen from his residence.
McCuen faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and $25,000.00 in fines.
