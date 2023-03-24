Suspect Tells Police She ‘Would Not Go To Court’
Myisha Lanna Reid

An alleged probation violator told police that she wouldn’t go to court and that law enforcement would have a difficult time finding her if an arrest warrant was issued.

According to court documents, Myisha Lanna Reid, 27, of St. Johnsbury, was spotted on Feb. 17 by St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish on the property of Maplefields convenience store.

