Suspect Tells Police She ‘Would Not Go To Court’

An alleged probation violator told police that she wouldn’t go to court and that law enforcement would have a difficult time finding her if an arrest warrant was issued.
According to court documents, Myisha Lanna Reid, 27, of St. Johnsbury, was spotted on Feb. 17 by St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish on the property of Maplefields convenience store.
“I know from prior law enforcement experience that she is banned from the property,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish in his report.
Ofc. Gerrish then issued Reid a citation into court.
Caledonia Superior Court
“She initially stated she was not going to take the citation,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “I explained to her how she could go to the justice center and she stated she would not. I then stated that it would be a court issue and she said that she would not go to court or do any of that.”
Ofc. Gerrish then told Reid that she would likely have an arrest warrant issued in her name.
“She said, ‘If they can find me,’” wrote Ofc. Gerrish.
Reid then missed a court hearing on March 20 but was in state custody on Thursday.
Reid pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of unlawful trespass and violating conditions of release. Reid also denied violating probation.
The probation violation alleges that Reid trespassed at Maplefields and that on Feb. 22 she tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana.
Judge Justin P. Jiron then released Reid on personal recognizance and a $100 unsecured appearance bond.
Reid faces a possible sentence of up to nine months in prison and $1,500 in fines on the criminal charges.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.