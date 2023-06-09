BURLINGTON — A suspected major drug dealer from the St. Albans area was present during a homicide in Addison County on Sunday and then falsely reported her car was stolen after fleeing the scene, according to federal court records.
Vermont State Police arrested Kimberly “Coons” Bouchard, 36, as she stepped off a Vermont Translines bus in Burlington on Thursday.
She was wanted for distribution of crack cocaine and fentanyl — her third round of drug selling in 15 months, according to federal court records.
Bouchard was present when Scott Lanpher, 35, of Leicester, was gunned down at his property at 1352 U.S. 7, and his brother, Larry Lanpher, 31, was wounded, authorities said.
A motion filed in federal court on Friday seeking Bouchard’s detention is the first public disclosure that the double shooting at about 9:55 p.m. June 4 was drug-related.
“The investigation is still in its early stages, however, law enforcement has information that the shooting occurred during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy L. Fuller said in the motion.
The State Police Major Crimes Unit is working on identifying a suspect in the shooting, according to Detective Capt. Scott Dunlap said Friday. The shooting happened about 4 miles north of the Brandon Fire Station.
Fuller said law enforcement is aware “that Bouchard was present at the shooting, that she left the scene of the homicide in a vehicle registered to her; that she later falsely reported that vehicle stolen.”
VSP is investigating a report that a black Nissan sedan was seen leaving the area.
Fuller said Bouchard purchased two tickets on a Greyhound bus on Monday for travel out of Plattsburgh, N.Y. and that she arrived back in Burlington on Thursday after getting off a Vermont Transline bus and was arrested.
The false report about the stolen car was made to Burlington Police, authorities said. The vehicle was found in Middlebury, police said.
The new federal felony charge is for knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine in Franklin County, based on a detective from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department assigned to the Vermont Drug Task Force. Records show that the $320 sale happened when the seller pulled up in a white Ford SUV outside the Walmart in St. Albans.
The SUV was followed to the Beverage Mart on Lake Street, where Bouchard and a known associate, Zaquikon Roy, got out of the car and went into the store, court records show. It said Roy is also known as “Zay” and “Charlie.”
Bouchard was jailed overnight and appeared in federal court late Friday afternoon. The government asked for a continuance until Tuesday to argue the detention motion.
Bouchard is well known to state and local drug investigators, police said. Bouchard was charged on March 7, 2022, in Franklin County with three counts of sale of cocaine for distributions a year earlier on March 28, March 29 and March 30, 2021. She was released on conditions.
Police learned in March of this year that Bouchard was still peddling drugs, including fentanyl and that she was providing housing and support to help facilitate drug traffickers, court records show. She was out on court conditions that said she was not to buy, use or possess drugs without a prescription.
She was arraigned on May 3 on five more counts of felony drug sales and three misdemeanors for violating her earlier conditions of release; The sales involved three cases of cocaine and two of fentanyl, court records show.
Judge Martin Maley refused to release her on conditions only. He imposed $5,000 bail, which she posted.
Now Bouchard is facing a drug distribution charge in federal court, which treats drug cases more seriously than state court.
An autopsy performed by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington determined the cause of Scott Lanpher’s death was gunshot wounds to the upper body.
Larry Lanpher Jr. was initially treated at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury and then flown by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he was listed in critical but stable condition. He remained there for about five days.
The Crime Scene Search Team completed its processing of the Lanpher property. Investigators have interviewed witnesses and acquaintances of the victims, reviewed video and conducted a neighborhood canvass.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.