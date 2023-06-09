Kimberly “Coons” Bouchard

Courtesy photo

BURLINGTON — A suspected major drug dealer from the St. Albans area was present during a homicide in Addison County on Sunday and then falsely reported her car was stolen after fleeing the scene, according to federal court records.

Vermont State Police arrested Kimberly “Coons” Bouchard, 36, as she stepped off a Vermont Translines bus in Burlington on Thursday.

