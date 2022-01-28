Suspected Drug-related Shooting Wounds Man In Neck; Victim In Stable Condition

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a shooting they believe is drug-related at a Lafayette Street home early Friday in which a man was shot in the neck.
Robert Stamps, 51 of St. Johnsbury, is in stable condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where he was taken with a wound to his neck from a bullet fired by a .40 caliber handgun.
The shooting happened at 545 Lafayette St. It is a rental property located near the end of the dead-end street. Police were alerted to the emergency a few minutes past 2 a.m. First on the scene were Sgt. Aaron Rivard and Officer Robert Gerrish.
CALEX EMTs and St. Johnsbury firefighters were called to the residence soon after to render medical aid to the gunshot victim and were told to stage away from the residence until police determined it was safe.
The police investigation has not yet determined who is responsible for shooting Stamps, but Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary said there is no danger to the public.
Chief Page said it appears the shooting was an isolated incident and was likely drug-related. With the assistance of the Vermont State Police, a search warrant was executed on the property on Friday and drugs and drug paraphernalia were found.
Sgt. Cleary said the search also led to the bullet that struck Stamps’ neck.
Police have suspected drug activity taking place at the address, the chief said.
“We’ve known about it for awhile, with a lot of traffic going in and out for suspected drug activity,” said Chief Page.
Sgt. Cleary said four other people were in the residence when the shooting took place. He identified them as Deborah Clark, 62, of St Johnsbury, Gary Bolton, 32, of St Johnsbury, John E. Smith, 52, of St Johnsbury, and Mark Savary, 53, of St Johnsbury. None of them was injured.
On Oct. 6, 2021, Clark was found at the Lafayette Street residence and taken into custody on an arrest warrant connected to charges of identity theft and welfare benefit fraud. She allegedly used a 30-year-old man’s identity to make several purchases using his EBT card. At the time, the man was reportedly jailed in Texas.
Bolton was charged with grand larceny, petit larceny and forgery in November after being found in the back of a vehicle parked at Maplefields on Western Avenue. He allegedly had signed his name for $1,888.88 worth of goods at Aubuchon Hardware on two different days. Bolton reportedly signed for and charged the items to a Bob’s Construction account.
Sgt. Cleary said the person responsible for the shooting will face charges of aggravated assault, possessing a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, attempted homicide and reckless endangerment.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the police department at 802-748-8121.
