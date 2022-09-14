Suspected Drug Trafficker On The Run Again

Suspected drug trafficker Michael M. Paupaw was a wanted man in Vermont for three years until St. Johnsbury Police found him at an apartment on Washington Avenue last month.
Now he’s on the run again.
Paupaw, 24, of Queens, N.Y., is facing felony drug charges in both Windsor and Caledonia Counties. He was arrested on Aug. 27 in St. Johnsbury and held on $10,000 bail. But four days later, Paupaw posted bail and then failed to appear in court on Monday.
Caledonia Superior Court
An arrest warrant has now been issued for Paupaw with bail set at $1,000.
Paupaw was charged by Windsor County prosecutors in 2019 with heroin and cocaine trafficking. After being arrested in St. Johnsbury, Paupaw was charged with felony cocaine possession and a misdemeanor charge of transportation of drugs into a detention center.
Paupaw pleaded not guilty from jail to the new Caledonia charges and State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski asked Judge Justin P. Jiron to set bail at $20,000 arguing that Paupaw was a flight risk.
“Mr. Paupaw failed to appear at an arraignment in Windsor County in August of 2019,” said State’s Attorney Zaleski. “He’s been on arrest warrant status since that time which definitely speaks to his risk of flight.”
But the judge cut the bail request in half to $10,000.
St. Johnsbury Police Officers Steven Hartwell and Robert Gerrish arrested Paupaw on the Windsor County warrant at 35 Washington Ave, Apt. #2, in St. Johnsbury.
The new Caledonia County charges were filed after Paupaw was taken to the St. Johnsbury jail where corrections officers reported that he was hiding cocaine in his groin area.
Paupaw faces a possible sentence of up to 11 years in prison and over $250,000 in fines on the Caledonia County charges.
