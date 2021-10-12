Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Border Crossing Barrier

Vermont State Police say an intoxicated driver from Quebec crashed into a barrier at the border crossing while attempting to enter the U.S.
Vadil Nuriakhmetov, 46, of Lachine, Quebec, is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 26 in Orleans Superior Court for the drunk driving allegation.
Trooper Nathan Handy reported the crash happened at the U.S. Customs Point of Entry in North Troy a few minutes before 2 a.m. on Monday.
Nuriakhmetov was arrested and transported without incident to the Newport Police Department for processing. Nuriakhmetov was later transported back to U.S. Customs and Border Protection with a criminal citation to appear in court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.