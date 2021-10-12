Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Border Crossing Barrier
Buy Now

Vadil Nuriakhmetov

Vermont State Police say an intoxicated driver from Quebec crashed into a barrier at the border crossing while attempting to enter the U.S.

Vadil Nuriakhmetov, 46, of Lachine, Quebec, is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 26 in Orleans Superior Court for the drunk driving allegation.

Trooper Nathan Handy reported the crash happened at the U.S. Customs Point of Entry in North Troy a few minutes before 2 a.m. on Monday.

Nuriakhmetov was arrested and transported without incident to the Newport Police Department for processing. Nuriakhmetov was later transported back to U.S. Customs and Border Protection with a criminal citation to appear in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments