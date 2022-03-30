Suspected Pimental Shooter Makes Deal With Government

A Woodsville man suspected of killing Waterford resident Michael Pimental has agreed to a plea deal with federal prosecutors.
But the plea deal reached last year by Pimental’s girlfriend may be unraveling due to new information received by the government.
Pimental, 37, was found dead off Victory Road in Concord on Oct. 14, 2018. He had been shot multiple times. The government, in court documents, has said they believe John Welch, 34, of Woodsville was the shooter.
Welch has been charged with several federal crimes that include carrying and using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime that “caused the death of an individual.”
U.S. District Court
The case was scheduled to go to trial in May but on March 25 a notice of plea agreement was filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington with an arraignment and plea hearing scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on April 26 before Judge Christina Reiss.
Details of the agreement are not public but the records also indicate Welch will be pleading to new charges of illegal possession of a Taurus 1911 9mm pistol and assisting with the disposal of shell casings and a firearm after the “killing of Michael Pimental by murder during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.”
Pimental’s girlfriend, Krystal Whitcomb, 28, of Waterford, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors last year to settle drug trafficking charges related to the case. Whitcomb was scheduled to be sentenced in February following a pre-sentencing investigation. The sentencing was then re-scheduled for April 19.
But according to court documents, the government recently revealed it had new information about Whitcomb’s involvement prompting her defense attorney, David P. Hoose of Northampton, Mass., to request a postponement of the sentencing.
“Counsel for Ms. Whitcomb and the Government had been in the process of working towards an agreed sentencing range and factual stipulations so as to avoid a lengthy evidentiary hearing at sentencing,” wrote Attorney Hoos in his request to the court. “On March 11, the Government informed defense counsel that they had new information that placed Ms. Whitcomb in a more negative light.”
Then, on March 17, the government said John Welch would likely testify at Whitcomb’s sentencing hearing.
“The recent disclosures by the Government have totally changed what defense counsel had been anticipating it would have to counter at the sentencing hearing,” wrote Attorney Hoose. “Defense counsel no longer feels that they can be adequately prepared for a sentencing on April 19.”
The government has said in court documents that Krystal Whitcomb watched through a window at her home at 2394 Duck Pond Road in Waterford while John Welch used two guns to shoot and kill Pimental.
Whitcomb has pleaded guilty, as part of her plea deal, to federal charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin and possession of a firearm in the commission of a drug trafficking crime. She now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 10 years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of up to life in prison.
