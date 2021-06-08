BURLINGTON — Three Orleans County residents, including a Newport City woman charged with hosting a drug house, will remain in federal custody for the time being.
Kimberly Lindner, 50, of Newport City, has been in drug treatment for 15 years, but it doesn’t seem to be doing any good because the woman admitted after her arrest that she has been using both fentanyl and cocaine for at least six months, Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller said this week.
“It’s probably just for show,” the veteran prosecutor maintained in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
Lindner told the court that she was treated for narcotic addiction when she was in her 30s.
A lawyer for Lindner tried to get her released noting that she was dealing with many issues, including her son being in jail for attempted second-degree murder. Lindner also is on methadone, defense lawyer Jordana Levine said.
Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett has charged Andrew “Drew” Lindner, 30, with attacking his mother, Kimberly, repeatedly with a broomstick about 2:48 a.m. on Jan. 6 at their West Main Street home. He has denied three charges including attempted murder.
Kimberly Lindner reported initially she had been struck 15 times in the head and back with the broom by her son, leaving her bloodied, Newport Police said. She was found by police walking near her home and he was later located at the residence, Newport Police said. A broken broom was seized as evidence, police said.
The younger Lindner had an earlier conviction for aggravated domestic abuse with a weapon on Nov. 10, 2015, Newport Police said.
The Caledonian-Record also reported in January 2012 that he was charged for threatening to stab his mother and her boyfriend and in an unrelated case threatening to use a machete to slice up a family. Then-State’s Attorney Alan Franklin agreed to a two-year deferred sentence, which would allow Lindner, then 21, to have his record wiped clean if he stayed out of trouble. The first assault case was dropped, but the machete-styled charge brought a guilty plea.
Fuller had initially filed a motion seeking detention only on grounds Lindner was a danger to the community. During the hearing, Fuller added a second prong — Lindner was a risk to flee based a new criminal record report showed various failures to appear for criminal court hearings.
Levine maintained she thought some conditions could be imposed to allow her client pre-trial release.
She said had hoped to get Lindner into Valley Vista for a drug rehab program, but it didn’t work because that residential program does not allow people in that use methadone.
Levine said efforts were underway to try to get her enrolled in Serenity House, but there was not enough time before the court hearing. She said Lindner’s current twice a month treatment session might need to be increased.
Levine said Lindner has support from her mother, her other children and grandchildren.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle rejected the defense request for release and said Lindner needed to remain in prison. He said he was concerned that she had a previous conviction for embezzlement, but also had some violations of probations — the failure to follow directions.
He agreed to a request by the defense lawyer for 90 days to get records turned over by the prosecution, investigate the case and file any pre-trial motions.
A second defendant, Marcus Demers, 36, of Newport Center pleaded not guilty Tuesday to five drug sales.
He denied charges of knowingly and intentionally distributing crack cocaine on Feb. 26, March 5, and March 10 in 2020, and March 24 and April 7 of this year.
Defense lawyer Richard Bothfeld asked for 90 days to consider any pre-trial motions.
The third person picked up, Morgan H. Cleveland, 40, of Newport Center, also will remain in prison in South Burlington.
She is facing 3 counts of violating the terms of her supervised release from terms imposed in January in a federal drug case. Cleveland had pleaded guilty in November 2020 to a reduced charge of possession of crack cocaine and was later sentenced to time served.
Doyle outlined to Cleveland during her hearing the violations began in late March.
The U.S. Probation Office reported Cleveland was required to participate in substance abuse treatment and testing. Yet, since about March 25, Cleveland has failed to participate in outpatient substance abuse treatment and also failed to provide urine samples on April 29 and May 13, records show.
Cleveland was told at sentencing to refrain from drug use, but urine tests on April 5 and April 26 confirmed the positive presence of cocaine, the probation office said.
She also was under orders to remain in contact with her probation officer, but Cleveland repeatedly failed to return multiple messages left for her, court records show.
Defense lawyer Robert Sussman said they would not seek a probable cause hearing.
Doyle ordered Cleveland continued detained at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington..
U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and Border Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Vermont Drug Task Force, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department and Newport City Police made the arrests during a sweep on Friday.
The Lindner residence also is connected to the aftermath of a high-profile drug-related shooting near the Wendy’s restaurant in Waterfront Plaza in Newport on Nov. 30, 2020, records show.
Authorities have said a group of out-of-state drug dealers were involved in the shooting by Jayquan “Jay” Flintroy, 26, of Hartford, Conn. Flintroy is among at least four persons charged in connection with the federal drug case.
The victim of the shooting — Dante “Pops” Flowers Sr., 44, of Hartford, Conn. and his son, Dante “Fresh” Flowers Jr., 27, of Hartford, Conn. were listed as the two biggest drug sources in Orleans County by an informant, the ATF said in court papers.
