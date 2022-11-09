Suspended Attorney Loses Probate Judge Race

Annette Lorraine is the new Caledonia County Probate Judge. (Contributed Photo)

CALEDONIA COUNTY — A suspended attorney unable to serve as the county’s probate judge got nearly 5,000 votes on Tuesday but lost to Peacham resident Annette Lorraine who received 6,554 votes.

William Cobb was serving his first term as probate judge before his license to practice law was suspended for actions investigated by the Professional Responsibility Board.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments