Suspended Attorney Loses Probate Judge Race

CALEDONIA COUNTY — A suspended attorney unable to serve as the county’s probate judge got nearly 5,000 votes on Tuesday but lost to Peacham resident Annette Lorraine who received 6,554 votes.
William Cobb was serving his first term as probate judge before his license to practice law was suspended for actions investigated by the Professional Responsibility Board.
Cobb was elected probate judge in 2018 to a four-year term. He has been barred from serving in that capacity since the state Supreme Court issued a notice of suspension in June.
The decision by the justices relies on findings by the Professional Responsibility Board whose panelists determined in May that Cobb’s law license should be suspended for 15 months due to multiple acts of attorney misconduct.
Despite the suspension, Cobb petitioned to be on the ballot for re-election in May and his name appeared on the ballot. Lorraine’s decision to challenge Cobb was based on her concern that he was seeking re-election for a position he was suspended from doing.
With eight days until election day, and after many absentee ballots had been submitted by Caledonia County residents, Cobb issued a statement saying he wished to withdraw from the race. His statement included an endorsement of Lorraine to serve as probate judge.
It seems that 4,976 people didn’t know about Cobb’s suspended status or didn’t care as they cast their votes for him and in three cases, town vote totals were higher for Cobb than Lorraine. That happened in Burke: 346 for Cobb and 329 for Lorraine. It happened in Lyndon: 866 to 861, and it happened in Wheelock as Cobb got 179 of the votes compared to Lorraine’s 161. In Stannard, each candidate got 41 votes.
