Suspended Deputy Sheriff Loses Cruiser

Suspended Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff Capt. Stephen Bunnell no longer has his department issued police cruiser.
Bunnell was allowed to keep the cruiser at his St. Johnsbury home for months after being placed on what his boss - Sheriff Dean Shatney - referred to as “temporary leave” on April 3. Bunnell, who is second in command at the sheriffs’s department, was placed on paid leave after the start of a lengthy state police investigation into his conduct following a February drug raid in St. Johnsbury.
In April, Sherriff Shatney said he saw no reason why Bunnell couldn’t keep the cruiser at home while he was on leave and that the sherriff’s department had plenty of other cruisers it could use.
But on Wednesday, the sherriff confirmed Deputy Bunnell was still on paid leave but no longer had possession of the cruiser. Shatney didn’t provide the exact date of the cruiser’s return to the sheriff’s department but estimated it was sometime in the last 4-6 weeks.
“The cruiser’s here because we’ve needed it this summer,” said Shatney on Wednesday. “We’re busy this summer and needed maintenance done on that car and it had the winter tires on it so we put the summer tires on, changed the oil and we’re using it a resource for the department.”
Documents obtained through a public records request by the Caledonian-Record indicate Capt. Bunnell’s cell phone and iPad were seized by investigators because of alleged electronic communications Bunnell had with accused St. Johnsbury drug dealer Tyler Ehmann.
A search warrant application and other documents surrounding the ongoing investigation of Capt. Bunnell were sealed by a judge for 90 days on May 13.
The court did allow for the public release of a redacted search warrant application submitted by Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Jacob Metayer on April 22. The affidavit includes an un-redacted paragraph that suggest the involvement of social media in the case.
“I was advised that during the course of another criminal investigation, it was learned that (REDACTED) had been communicating with a woman named (REDACTED) on Facebook messenger,” wrote Det. Metayer. “I was advised that the messages suggested that (REDACTED) was asking for some sort of favor from (REDACTED)…”
The investigation into Capt. Bunnell began after he took part in a multi-agency drug raid of Tyler Ehmann’s apartment located at the 380 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury on Feb. 21.
Ehmann was charged with two counts of cocaine sale, and possession of heroin following the raid by members of the St. Johnsbury Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and Capt. Bunnell.
Ehmann later pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released by the court on conditions. Also arrested during the raid was with Bronx, N.Y. resident Courtney Gray, 27, who is charged with heroin possession, cocaine possession, sale of fentynal, sale of cocaine and fentynal trafficking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.