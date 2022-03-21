A New Hampshire man has been convicted of posting an x-rated video of his ex-girlfriend on the internet.
Steven Hall, 25, of Bristol, N.H, pleaded guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of disclosure of sexually explicit images without consent in exchange for a sentence of 3 to 6 months, all suspended, with 18 months of probation and $722 in fines and court surcharges.
According to court documents, Hall posted a video of a 19-year-old Caledonia County woman on the Pornhub website in the summer of 2019. The video was taken down at her request.
“She had told Hall to delete the photos and video after they broke up and concluded that he subsequently posted the video to the website without her consent,” wrote Vermont State Police Det. Sgt. Mark Potter in his report.
The victim also told police she began receiving text messages from two unknown numbers asking if she had “a good time.” The victim said she also received an image of a male body part.
“(She) explained that she then received a text message from Hall that was a link to a video posted to the website,” wrote Det. Potter. “(She) told me that she clicked on the link and watched the video…(She) told me that she contacted Pornhub directly requesting they remove the video to which they complied.”
But state police continued the investigation by applying for and receiving a search warrant to gather information from the website.
“The username created for the account was identified as, vengeanceI 9000,” wrote Det. Potter. “The email assigned to the account was identified as, stevenroberthall@gmail.com. Based on the results of this search warrant it provides evidence to support that the video was uploaded to the online website, Pornhub, and the email used to upload the video is the same as the accused, Steven Hall.”
Police then interviewed Hall at the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury.
“Hall admitted that he posted the sexually explicit video of he and (the victim) to the online website,” wrote Det. Potter. “Hall admitted that he knew it was wrong and shouldn’t have done it but told me that he is going through a tough time right now.”
Before reaching an agreement with prosecutors, Hall had been facing a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and a $2,000 fine.
