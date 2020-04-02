Suspicious Fire Destroys Unoccupied West Burke Structure

On April 2, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the West Burke Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 268 School St. in West Burke.

Upon arrival, fire personnel found that the residence was fully engulfed in flames. The residence had previously been damaged due to a fire in July 2019. Since that time the residence has been uninhabited.

