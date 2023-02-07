Sutton Farmer’s Life Changed Dramatically After 2019 Crash
Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.

A Sutton farmer had his life turned upside down in 2019 after his truck was struck by a car from behind while trying to turn into his driveway.

Jason Berry worked 50-plus hours a week. He loved fishing and hunting and coaching baseball with his kids and was looking forward to coaching his grandkids. But the crash changed everything.

