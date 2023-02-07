Sutton Farmer’s Life Changed Dramatically After 2019 Crash

A Sutton farmer had his life turned upside down in 2019 after his truck was struck by a car from behind while trying to turn into his driveway.
Jason Berry worked 50-plus hours a week. He loved fishing and hunting and coaching baseball with his kids and was looking forward to coaching his grandkids. But the crash changed everything.
“How has this affected my life?” wrote Berry in a victim impact statement. “I am now disabled. I have a wedge fracture in my neck, torn rotor cuff, problems walking, blood clots now diabetes, the list goes on. I cannot even put my own socks on in the morning without a lot of pain and feeling dizzy. I can’t do any of this anymore.”
Caledonia Superior Court
The statement was read in open court on Monday by a victim’s advocate as Zachary Labor, 32, of Lowell was convicted by plea agreement of gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle and violating conditions of release. Labor was allowed to plead no contest as part of the agreement.
But Labor received no jail time despite the long-term injuries suffered by Berry.
Labor received a fully suspended 12-24 month sentence except for ten days on the work crew and orders to participate in a safe driving class, the community justice program and to cooperate with the restitution unit.
Vermont State Police said in their crash report that Labor and another car were “racing” on Route 5 in Sutton on the morning of Aug. 10, 2019 when the crash occurred. Police said Labor was passing the other vehicle at a “very high rate of speed” when he crashed into Berry’s truck which had slowed down to turn into his driveway.
“When I go hunting I have to have someone with me,” wrote Berry in his statement. “When I shoot something I can’t lift it anymore…I can’t fish alone anymore and definitely can’t walk through the woods fishing little brooks as I once did. Ice fishing I loved as well. When I wasn’t working I was on the ice. This is something that I really miss.”
Berry is also suffering from higher insurance premiums.
“Paying for insurance premiums higher because we had to claim this on our insurance because you (Labor) had none,” wrote Berry. “Zack you caused a big burden on myself and my family. You have taken away the things I enjoy and time that I would spend with my kids…The role has changed because of the choice you made that morning.”
But Berry also said in his statement that he did not think jail time would help Labor.
“I wish for you to do the right thing,” wrote Berry. “Pay your debts. Work an honest job, get insurance and be aware of what your actions can do in the future so you don’t put another family through the hell you have put me and my family through. I wish for you to wake up everyday and remember I can’t put my socks on alone…”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.