Sutton Fire Department Getting ‘New’ 2003 Fire Truck

SUTTON — At a special meeting of the Sutton Select Board held Thursday, Shane Heath and Derrick Jenkins, representing the town’s volunteer fire department, requested funds to purchase a 2003 Ferrara Custom Pumper 6-wheel fire truck with approximately 11,000 miles on it.
The purchase price of the truck is reportedly $42,000.
The men told the board the various costs for a few different people contacted to deliver the truck, and said Heavy Haulers Company’s bid of $2,500 was chosen over two other quotes, one for $4,250, the other for the cost of mileage plus fuel.
According to the town clerk’s minutes from the special meeting this week, the Fire Department requested total funds of $44,500 from the ARPA funds to cover the cost of the truck and delivery charge.
Selectman Tim Simpson made a motion to use $40,000 of the ARPA funds and $4,500 of the Fire Truck RSA funds for the purchase of the fire truck, and the vote of the three selectmen was unanimous to approve the spending.
Simpson requested the fire truck be undercoated to prevent rust, and Jenkins said they planned to do that.
Simpson also requested of the fire department “that some of the woods be thinned out on the property of the fire department and (they) remove some of the larger, good quality, trees before they blow down and are of no good.”
Jenkins told the board there are some wetlands on the property and he was unsure what can be cut. Selectman Joe Solinsky will get the name and contact information for someone from the State of Vermont who can come to check the land and advise what can be cut, the record shows.
The town will put the clearing out to bid once it’s determined what can be cut, the minutes reflect.
Private Road Staying Private
At the board’s April 28 meeting, an earlier request by residents of Freedom Road for the town to take over the private road was discussed. The road will not be taken over and made a public road, the board ruled.
On advice from an Agency of Transportation (VTrans) staff member, the town was told, and it was stated in the meeting’s record, “(I)t would be up to the property owners to bring the road to codes & standards. For a Class 3 it would need to be surveyed and easements ready before a petition is submitted. If the town thinks it is in the best interest of the town to not adopt a road, then the board should be upfront with the owners before they spend any money.”
The record shows, “This would also mean the property owners would have to do a hydrologic study at their expense.”
The board decided to send a letter “to the interested parties on Freedom Road informing them the town would not be taking on the road and explaining why and what is required of the residents on the road and the town.”
Additionally, at the April meeting, the board discussed writing a policy for taking over roads, with details such as the roads would need to “have a minimum of 8 houses per 2,500 feet and not hydrologically connected, surveyed and easement ready.”
A policy will be drafted and ready for the board to review at its late May meeting.
The board was also recently asked about improving safety on a wooden bridge on Nygren Road so horses can cross it. According to the minutes, “The town will be taking the culvert out so the horses can cross the water way safely.”
Additionally, the record shows, “The town will send a letter to Tom Featheringham stating that the gate will need to be taken down and replaced with a minimum 10-foot-wide gate by May 31st or the town will remove it and have no obligation to put it back. If Tom wants a gate up it needs to be 10 feet wide since it is a Class 4 road, where people can ride bikes, walk, and ride horses.”
Grange Land Request
Town resident James Masure asked the board about the possibility of him purchasing a small strip of land between his property and the Sutton Grange property, because he is concerned what may happen to the Grange which is town-owned, and has been discussed for possible sale. He told the board he would like some protection.
Solinsky said the board can bring Masure’s request to the town’s voters as part of a proposal of what the board has for recommendations about what to do with the Sutton Grange; the board asked for citizen input when someone approached the town last year wanting to buy the long-shuttered Grange building in the heart of Sutton.
“Joe said we may have a couple of people interested in the Grange,” the minutes note, and the board promised to keep Masure up to date.
