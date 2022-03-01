SUTTON — More than 75 residents gathered in the multi-purpose room of the Sutton Village School to partake in the treasured ritual of Vermont Town Meeting Day. It was one of only two Northeast Kingdom communities to meet in person.
The only other in-person town meeting reported to be held Tuesday on Town Meeting Day was in Ryegate. In Kirby a small number of residents gathered to re-elect John McClaughry and quickly adjourn until the meeting can be held outdoors.
Adam Bruggeman said during a break when the ballots for a 2-way select board race were being counted, “It’s easy to complain about what’s happening at the national level, but if you really want to make a change, you have to start at the local level.”
Masked Up Democracy, 51-Year Moderator
After opening the meeting, and with a brief explanation about the need for masks, (the meeting was held in a public school belonging to the Kingdom East School District), Moderator Chip Devenger noted that the order on the Warning needed to be juggled so that he could first be elected to oversee the meeting.
Devenger, who was first elected at the age of 21 and is now 72, was quickly and unanimously elected. His late mom Dorreen served as town clerk and treasurer for a half-century.
Devenger asked those gathered for a moment of remembrance for those lost during the year from the town of Sutton.
Volunteers from the Sutton Volunteer Fire Department staffed a back-room table with coffee and refreshments.
COVID-19 test kits were given out free, one per household member, along with masks and copies of the annual report and the annual report for the Kingdom East School District.
Budget Approved
Near the end of the warning, residents voted in support of the highway budget of $552,078.99 and the general fund budget of $354,710.36 less income of $264,821, for the total to be raised by taxes $641,968.35. There was no discussion about the budgets, detailed information for which was printed in the annual report.
Sutton Grange Vote
Voters near the end of the meeting were asked whether they wanted to sell the old Sutton Grange Hall, which has been vacant for a long time.
Selectman Joe Solinsky said last year an individual inquired about buying the building, and the board is interested in hearing from townspeople about the historic structure.
The person who was interested in the building was told the structure may be put out to bid, and that the board first wanted to “get the public’s view on whether it should go or stay.”
The parking area that belongs to the Grange property, but is used by the school was discussed, and Select Board Chairman Denis Royer II, noting the property line is between the Grange and the school.
Tim Simpson, one of the town’s three selectmen, said the insurance company “was surprised at how good of shape it’s in,” but noted that the septic system needs updating, “So whoever buys it has to know that, then we have to deal with the parking lot issue. I guess you’d say buyer beware because there is some mold in there.”
One resident suggested the building be allowed to be taken down and the spot where the Grange Hall sits be turned into a “nice little park.”
The wording of the warning article was changed by voice vote for the voters to consider selling the building, as opposed to vote to sell, as printed in the warning.
The building’s value per the insurance estimate is $219,400, and the Grange sits on 1.8 acres.
One resident recommended the building be moved. Several years ago an estimate to move the Grange uphill was more than $100,000, and that proposal was rejected by voters. “That was without renovation,” said Simpson.
The select board will act as brokers, explained Devenger, to entertain inquiries and they will then come before the town to present options regarding the building’s future and voters will ultimately be permitted to decide the fate of the Sutton Grange Hall.
“A lot of it was we just wanted to start this discussion, because we had been approached, that someone wanted to buy the building,” said Royer. “It seemed like a good time to bring it back.”
Voters approved the motion to consider selling the Sutton Grange Hall, with just one hand raised in opposition.
Floor Votes
From the floor, separate motions to increase the term for the town clerk, town treasurer and delinquent tax collector roles in town from one-year to three-year terms easily passed with support from the Town of Sutton.
Clint Gray asked for a brief explanation of the hope for the positions to move to 3-year terms. Devenger said for more than 200 years the positions have been one year.
Town Clerk Patti McClure said, “I just questioned why the town clerk is only the one … I’m not concerned for myself, everything will work out the way it’s supposed to work out,” saying she believed that having the job with a longer-term would allow for stepped-up job security for people looking to serve as town clerks.
Devenger asked what other area towns do, and several residents said a handful of communities have 3-year terms; a resident asked what residents could do if they were not happy with their town clerk.
“If it is a 3-year term, then someone would be in it for three years,” said McClure. “This is just something I was considering and wondering if the town would want to do.”
Selectman Tim Simpson said, “I think if you really wanted to get rid of a person, you would petition the select board and it would go from there.”
Devenger said the position of town clerk, as in select board, are elected, so the person could not be impeached, “They would have to resign.”
Another voter asked about a recall petition.
Mary Gray, the delinquent tax collector, said citizens could petition the select board to put the request to recall an elected official at the next town meeting.
“There’s always a way … everyone needs to be kind to each other and that kind of thing doesn’t come up,” said Devenger.
Before the election of ‘necessary officers for the ensuing year,’ Devenger noted, “Now it says town agent is no longer needed … we’re going to miss that guy, whatever he did!”
More people kept streaming into the meeting during the first half-hour of the meeting, which began at 10 a.m., with some standing at the rear of the room, and a number of seats still open throughout the socially-distanced gathering.
McClure was easily elected as both town clerk and treasurer, with no one else entering the nomination process from the floor and she will serve for 3-year terms in both positions.
Carol Brouha, who described herself as an “Old English teacher,” suggested adding a hyphen between delinquent and tax to the title printed in the annual report book, “delinquent tax collector” when Clint Gray asked to have the language amended to read ‘collector of delinquent taxes’ instead, to laughter.
The current collector of delinquent taxes, Mary Gray, was shortly afterwards likewise elected for a longer, 3-year term to her position.
State Rep Speaks
State Rep. Marty Feltus, R-Caledonia-4, spoke to the assembly, and the meeting was the only place she had to speak at said Devenger, because of the absence of most in-person town meetings, so Devenger noted that the group could allow her to stay all day.
Typically, state representatives try to visit constituents at multiple meetings held on Town Meeting Day and dart from town to town to do so.
Feltus congratulated the assembly on gathering in person saying her town, Lyndon, met remotely and people stopped in to vote and attended meetings virtually. She informed the group that their other state representative, Patrick Seymour, also a Republican and whose family has long been public servants in the town (he’s related to the moderator), resigned his position last Thursday.
A nomination will be forthcoming to fill his shoes by the governor, said Feltus, and voters will elect two new state representatives from the district at the November election.
She said, “This year, as last year, we are very fortunate in that we have a lot of money. The state is flush with money. One might not think that would be the case during COVID with so many people being out of work and the economy really slowed down, but nonetheless, sales tax is remaining quite strong … everyone is shopping on Amazon and not at local stores, unfortunately … income taxes remain strong.”
“This particular year, we are in the case where we have more General Fund than we thought we would have and more Education Fund.” She said the governor’s budget is contemplating a $50 million return to taxpayers, adding that the committee she sits on in the House, “The Appropriation Committee agrees with that amount of money.”
A $90 million surplus in the Education Fund also exists, explained Feltus.
“We have $90 million more than we have expected, the governor has suggested that half of that go back to taxpayers,” with the remaining going into a fund to help with school construction, said Feltus, noting, “That has not been decided, but is on the table.”
Federal funds that flowed to Vermont due to the pandemic have been applied to economic development and workforce, housing, mitigating climate change, clean water and extending Broadband throughout the state. “There is general agreement on doing that and that will be part of the budget that we pass this year,” said Feltus.
Tim Simpson, a longtime selectman from Sutton, said the area needs improved cellphone service.
Feltus said a portion of federal grant dollars is hoped for investment for the rural areas, especially, but “that proposal might be modified by the time it gets out of the House,” saying the governor is hoping to earmark some $50 million for that purpose.
“An important thing for Sutton, for everybody, practically every district will be affected by the reapportionment. We have lost population in this part of the state,” said Feltus. The district Sutton is in will be extended to include Wheelock and Newark, as well as Sutton, Burke and Lyndon, and will continue to have two state representatives, she said.
Feltus noted that in November, two representatives will be elected from the Caledonia-4 district; she noted that the area will also go down to only one senate seat, not two.
A Sutton voter was asked about how taxes state-wide may be affected by the rising real estate prices across Vermont.
“Those are the high points … we are talking about some changes to Act 250,” and some changes to social services and to make forestry easier for Vermonters, “My focus is always on the budget, because that’s where I work, but there are other things going on,” said Feltus, offering her assistance and availability to all her constituents. She took her seat to applause.
NEK Broadband Update
Evan Carlson of NEK Broadband gave a presentation at the end of the meeting saying that some $140 million in federal funding will allow the nonprofit to continue to build the backbone for the infrastructure that will allow for the so-called ‘last mile’ to be connected to high-speed Broadband. “After we complete this Broadband construction, we will be back in 3-5 years to actually get to the last mile.”
He said the infusion of federal investment in infrastructure is allowing the project to speed up its original timeline, and they are hoping more grant money will help to keep costs down for customers, and that superior service is the goal of the fiber optic project. Poles will deliver the service, not towers, he noted.
“This infrastructure will last 30 years easily,” said Carlson.
He said, “We’re planning to build 100 percent of Sutton … basically we’re building four fiber loops across the Northeast Kingdom.”
Officers Elected, Special Appropriations Approved
A brief election for the open seat on the Sutton Select Board was held - with Rob Simms vying against incumbent and board Chairman Denis Royer II.
Devenger recommended that the race be decided by paper ballot, saying scrap paper was available.
“We had two candidates, Denis Royer and Robert Simms, 68 ballots were cast, the needed number to elect would be 35,” he said.
Denis Royer secured a second term on the board with 35 votes to the 10 Simms got, reported Devenger.
Kurt Nygren was elected as the town’s First Constable and Byron Savoy the Second Constable.
Devenger asked if he had a badge, and he stood and said he doesn’t, but he should. The town clerk provided him with a plastic name tag, he told the gathering.
Scott Spencer was voted in as the water commissioner.
Pat Jackson was elected again “as a cemetery sexton, with Devenger saying, “You get to ride a lawnmower and everything!”
Voters approved spending $40,048.34 for ambulance service through Lyndon Rescue, Inc., and special appropriations totaling $15,643 for a number of local nonprofits and services residents benefit from including the Burke Senior Meal Site, Caledonia Home Health Care, the Cobleigh Library, Darling Inn Meal Site, H.O.P.E., Umbrella, NEK Youth Services, and the Sutton Parent Teachers Group and others.
Devenger spoke in support of Lyndon Rescue, saying, “It’s good to have them there,” saying the organization is very careful with its spending and serves the region very well.
He asked what H.O.P.E. stands for and a chorus of voices sang out softly, Helping Other People Everyday.
