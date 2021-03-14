SUTTON — The owners of a now-euthanized young dog that killed seven of the family’s own goats as well as two of their neighbor’s goats have been ordered to pay a fine to the town of $500 to make restitution for the goats, to license and register their other two dogs, to show proof of vaccinations, as well as to keep their dogs contained on their property.
During a special meeting Thursday called to deal with the vicious dog complaint, the select board also ordered the owners of the euthanized dog to erect an 8-foot high fence between their property and the neighbor’s, to separate the parcels, citing a long-running problem between the two homeowners.
When a 6-foot fence was suggested at one point during the meeting, held virtually and in-person for a small number of people at the town fire department, Select Board Chairman Tim Simpson immediately said, “I want it to be 8 feet.”
The dog that killed the total of 9 goats belonged to Crystal and Jake Rolfe, who live at 7079 U.S. Route 5 in Sutton, according to town documents.
The vicious dog complaint was brought by the Rolfe’s neighbor, Kayla Merchant, who filed a formal complaint over the incident with town officials on Feb. 15, the public record shows.
According to Merchant’s complaint to the town, the incident occurred on Feb. 12. She lives at 7065 U.S. Route 5 in Sutton.
Merchant told town officials the attack had occurred between noon and 5 p.m. that day in her backyard, and while no person was bitten, her goats had been killed.
She noted that there have been concerns for some time and that she and her family bought the house, but she has not spoken out because she was hoping to avoid conflict with their neighbors.
“This Friday I came home to a tragedy in my eyes,” wrote Merchant. “My mini goats were mauled by my neighbor’s dogs.”
She told officials that her family came home to find one of their pet goats killed and the other in critical condition.
“I called every emergency vet in the area and could not find one to treat her, so she ultimately had to be put down,” wrote Merchant. “These goats were my BABIES and some may think I am crazy for thinking this way, but honestly I don’t care. What I do care about is the fact that, in a turn of event, that could have been my actual CHILDREN.”
Merchant told town officials in her letter, “Not only were two of my goats killed, but five of his eight goats were killed too.”
“It is my understanding that he did, in fact, put one of the two dogs down. But I am still concerned for the safety of my children and myself,” wrote Merchant. “I can’t walk out of my front door without being afraid. This is ridiculous … I want the freedom to be outside my house in peace and not be concerned for the safety of my children.”
Merchant advised town officials, “Something needs to be done. This isn’t the first time these dogs have been loose and often time when they are loose, he isn’t even home, so we literally can’t solve the problem.”
“I am surprised nothing has been done up until this point, but something needs to be done NOW,” wrote Merchant. “How many more animals or people will have to suffer before you do something?”
In the letters sent to the Rolfes from Town Attorney Clarke Atwell, the couple were advised, “The Select Board for the Town of Sutton has received complaints about your dogs, that they are unlicensed, running at large, threatening your neighbors on their own property, and that they recently killed your neighbors’ goats.”
Appearing virtually via Zoom, Jake Rolfe told the board he was “not sure what happened” and said he took responsibility for what happened to Merchant’s two goats. He said the incident had also decimated his own goat herd, and what happened had cost his daughter her pet dog.
“The complaint says two dogs,” noted Selectman Joe Solinsky.
Rolfe told the board, “My German Shepherd didn’t have anything to do with it. He didn’t have no blood on him and the other dog was soaked in blood from head to toe … absolutely soaked in blood, so I knew which one did it.”
“Do you still have the German Shepherd at this time?” asked Solinsky. The Rolfes still have that dog and a puppy, they said for the record.
The dog which killed the goats was a 10-month-old Cane Corso Mastiff.
“Since this incident, I have been taking a lot of precautions with my other dog,” Rolfe told the board.
He said, “It’s messed up. Honestly, I’ve had their dog bite my kid twice. I understand my dog killed a couple of goats of theirs, and also killed seven of my goats. I don’t even know why the dog did it … I cried my eyes out.”
Rolfe was asked if he has offered to replace the goats for his neighbor and he said he has; the value of the dwarf breed was discussed and Rolfe said they are valued at $250-300 apiece, the record shows.
Atwell, the town attorney, warned the Rolfes that should another violation with their dogs occur, the board will take more severe action.
“I think the best thing that should be done is put up a solid fence along the line because the houses are within spitting distance of one another,” said Simpson.
Rolfe said he agreed: “We were planning on doing that as soon as the ground thaws. I don’t want to lose my dog at all, and I don’t want to lose my chickens to their dog … they do have one really aggressive dog too.”
“I am trying to own up to everything I can and make everything better,” said Rolfe. “I don’t want to sit here and have fights with my neighbors.”
He said he has offered to replace the goats when asked that by town officials.
Simpson said he wanted the fence to begin at “the tar on Route 5 and going back to the back of the back line … that’s going to separate the wheat from the chaff here … that’s what I think should happen because this has been an ongoing problem and the only way to cure it is to put up a solid fence 8-feet high, they can’t jump it.”
Simpson told Rolfe, “If we levy a fine, you will get it back when you put in a fence and are keeping the animals on your property.”
The Rolfes were given until April 1 to have vaccinations for their two remaining dogs on file with the town; the dogs licensed and registered as required; and an order to have the fence installed by July 1.
“The best thing you can do is get it done as fast as you can get it done,” advised Simpson. He told him the town was spending far more than the fine being imposed for the attorney’s costs in the matter.
Atwell advised Rolfe at the close of the hearing, “The town is spending money on this, and they’re not going to be happy if you come back in six months, they’re not going to be so nice.”
Rolfe responded, “I fully understand.”
Also taking part in the hearing were Sutton Animal Control Officer and Selectman Denis Royer II, as well as Crystal Rolfe.
The unofficial minutes from the meeting show that Jake Rolfe disputed that the goats were on his neighbor’s property, stating that they were on his property when they were killed.
During the hearing, Dane, the animal control officer, told the Rolfes, “keep your dogs on your own property, with NO EXCEPTIONS. The dogs need to stay home.”
A letter will be sent to the Rolfes “with the conditions spelled out” the draft minutes state.
