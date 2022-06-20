A Sutton man has been accused of forcing his way into a Coventry woman’s home and assaulting her and a minor child.
Wesley Gordon Kidder, 32, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Monday to felony charges of 2nd-degree domestic assault - prior conviction, burglary into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor simple assault. Kidder was then held without bail by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Vermont State Police responded to a 911 call at 1:57 a.m. on Sunday reporting that Kidder was at a 40-year-old woman’s residence banging on the front door. When troopers arrived, they were told Kidder had been told to leave the property but had instead forced his way into the home and assaulted the woman and a 15-year-old minor.
Orleans Superior Court
“(The alleged victim) stated she had heard someone banging on her front door and went to see who it was and saw Wesley outside,” wrote VSP Tpr. Jeff Ferrier in his report. “(She) said she opened the door and stood in the doorway as he attempted to tell her to go for walk with him and/or go with him in his vehicle. (She) said she denied his requests and told him to leave and that was when Wesley forcibly pushed through the door and (her) person, into her home and began attacking her in the entryway of her home.”
The alleged victim told police Kidder began attacking her by punching her numerous times, pushing her and pulling her hair and that as she was being assaulted by Kidder, (the minor child) came upstairs and tried to help Johnson defend herself but was punched and pushed by Kidder and eventually pushed to the ground near the end of the alleged assault.
Police say Kidder also has an active arrest warrant for another second-degree aggravated domestic assault allegation out of Caledonia County and had been actively evading law enforcement for approximately three weeks.
Kidder faces a possible sentence of up to 31 years in prison and $12,000 in fines if convicted.
