Sutton Man Accused Of Stealing Wood From Lumber Yard

A local man has been charged with stealing lumber from Evergreen Forest Products (EFP) located on Calendar Brook Road in Sutton.
Gale Leslie Berry, 77, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a felony grand larceny charge. Berry was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Vermont State Police Tpr. Griffin Pearson wrote in his report that on May 12, at 7:54 p.m., business owner Cassandra Bickford contacted the Vermont State Police to report that Gale Berry and a second male were seen taking lumber from Evergreen Forest Products.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Bickford informed me that in the afternoon of May 12, she noticed the two males loading the wood onto Berry’s truck when she was departing from the business,” wrote Tpr. Pearson. “She drove over to them and confronted Berry directly, telling him he needed to pay for the boards prior to departing.”
Bickford later told police she witnessed the theft.
“I saw Gale Berry pulling wood from our second yard, hauling it into the back of his truck,” said Bickford, according to the police report.
Bickford went on to add that she knew Berry because he had purchased lumber in the past and had recently inquired about ‘a tipped over bundle’ of wood at EFP, which was believed to be the pile he was seen taking from.
Police said the lumber that was taken was made up of approximately 100 10x1x12 boards.
“Bickford advised the price per board from this specific pile was $18.72, meaning the total value of the boards taken was estimated to be between $1,400-1,600,” wrote Tpr. Pearson.
Berry faces a possible sentence of up to ten years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
