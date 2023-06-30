Sutton Man Accused Of Stealing Wood From Lumber Yard

(Contributed photo)

A local man has been charged with stealing lumber from Evergreen Forest Products (EFP) located on Calendar Brook Road in Sutton.

Gale Leslie Berry, 77, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a felony grand larceny charge. Berry was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

