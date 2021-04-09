A Sutton man has been charged in connection with a high-speed chase that began near a school in St. Johnsbury.
Joshua Call, 27, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday to felony eluding a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor charges of reckless or gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle, excessive speed and providing false information to a police officer. Call was then released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Caledonia County Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed by St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish, the incident began on Oct. 21, 2020, at about 7:36 p.m. when he noticed a white Chevrolet Cobalt parked in front of 18 Spring St. that was un-inspected and had part of its bumper “taped to the body of the car.”
Ofc. Gerrish then shared that information with fellow St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Patric Saad who was also on duty that night.
“Minutes later Ofc. Saad radioed to me that he saw that vehicle pass him on Summer Street and head towards Western Avenue,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish in his report. “I traveled to Western Avenue in time to see this car pass me at a high rate of speed on this wet road near a school where the limit was 30-miles-per-hour. I immediately pulled behind it and activated my emergency lights and siren.”
But police said the vehicle continued to accelerate instead of slowing down and stopping.
“The vehicle proceeded westbound through the 45-mile-an-hour zone near Maplefields at speeds I estimated in excess of 70-miles-per-hour,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish.
Police said the car then continued westbound on Route 2 at estimated speeds of up to 100-miles-per-hour.
“Near the intersection with North Danville Road the vehicle cut across the lane of traffic and almost impacted another motorist,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish, who then broke-off the pursuit due to public safety concerns.
If convicted of all the charges Call faces a possible sentence of over eight years in prison and $7,000 in fines.
