SUTTON — Sutton’s new-ish town clerk and treasurer, Patricia McClure, was appointed to her new dual roles shortly after Labor Day; she took over from Dianna Simpson, who stepped down prior to the annual meeting.
A native of the Northeast Kingdom who was raised in Burke and Lyndonville, McClure has lived in Sutton for nearly six years; she and her husband, Roland, have three grown sons.
McClure, 47, is a Lyndon Institute alum who did not attend college, but has a great deal of work experience including in banking, at auto dealerships and in health care, where she was trained in accounting and held managerial positions.
“I learned all I know in my jobs,” said McClure, who said she is a natural people person and has always enjoyed working with the public.
She said her most recent job in health care had changed under new ownership and she was exploring finding a new challenge when Assistant Town Clerk and Treasurer Gail Weed told her husband about the opportunity.
He came home and told her about the town’s need for a new clerk/treasurer, and her interest was piqued. She found out more about the job from Weed, who has been training her since the fall, and from Mary Gray, the town’s delinquent tax collector by appointment.
“I thought it would be a cool job,” said McClure. She said she’s never bored, learning lots, and loves diving into the town’s historical records to help find documents for researchers who are not coming into the office as frequently due to COVID-19 restrictions; just one person at a time is allowed into the town clerk’s office and vault due to the pandemic.
McClure said, “I like to be challenged and would rather be too busy than not busy enough.”
Weed, who has been helping McClure to learn the new roles, said, “She’s doing a terrific job!”
Voters will get to elect McClure to her jobs as town clerk and treasurer for the first time this town meeting day; she is running unopposed.
“I’m learning something new every day,” said McClure, “It’s never dull!”
