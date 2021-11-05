Sutton townspeople enjoyed a Window Dressers Community Build last week.
Thirty-seven volunteers came together on four days to make 109 interior storm window inserts for 11 families and the Sutton Town Office.
“In the typical home, the use of 10 inserts saves an average of 105 gallons of heating fuel per year and pay for themselves in less than two years,” said resident, Gwen Kinney.
Some people had inserts made for all of their windows; other chose to try them on their more problematic windows or do one room. “Even new double pane expensive windows can benefit from interior inserts,” Kinney noted.
During the summer months, volunteer residents of Sutton measured windows to 100th of an inch. The measurements were entered into a computer program which allows sawyers to cut the frames with the least amount of lumber waste. The pieces are then bundled into “kits” and delivered to a central location. The “gear,” which consists of jigs and supplies specifically made for each part of the process, is shared among several towns in a sequential order.
Sutton received its gear from Glover and will be sending it on to Montpelier. On the first day or two volunteers assemble the pieces into window frames that fit exactly into the windows. On subsequent days, other steps are completed, including applying two-sided tape, applying two layers of film, shrinking the film, securing the film with tape and finally applying a foam edge.
Volunteers at the Sutton Community Build came from Danville, Groton, Burke, Guildhall, Peacham, Glover and Wheelock. The space for the Build was donated by Sutton Baptist Church. Sutton residents in turn volunteered at other Community Builds.
“Volunteers had a good time chatting, meeting new people, and working together to reduce energy costs and help our planet,” Kinney remarked.
