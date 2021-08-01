SUTTON — Concerns over the Sutton Select Board’s consideration of opening all town roads to ATVs led to a strong turnout at the board’s monthly meeting, held Thursday evening at the Sutton Volunteer Fire Department.
But the step to warn that ordinance change — to open all town roads to ATV traffic — was delayed, as the third selectman, Joe Solinsky, was not in attendance and won’t be able to make the August meeting. The board announced almost immediately into the discussion that the board will not consider the proposal until their late September meeting when all three selectmen are in attendance.
Board Chair Denis Royer said, “Let’s go onto the ATV ordinance, I know that’s what everybody’s here for.”
About 25 people packed the meeting, with only the minutes secretary, Mary Gray, joining the call via Zoom.
Royer said, “It is a big can of worms that we opened up, and I’m starting to think that we need to have the third member of the board here to make this decision.”
While that was made clear at the outset through Royer and Selectman Tim Simpson, the board did take public comment on the agenda item for about an hour.
Most of those packing the meeting were there to ask questions about the board’s action at the last meeting to dissolve the ATV Committee, and to question the board’s step to consider warning an ordinance that would open all of the town’s roads to ATVs.
“Since everybody’s here, I don’t see why you can’t bring up some good, hearty questions, and get some answers,” said town resident Jim Masure.
Simpson stressed the importance of Solinsky being at the table when the decision is made, “I think the best thing is to have him here for this discussion, so we all walk out of here with a little bit more of a clear head on this thing.”
Paul Brouha, who served on the ATV Committee, and has continued to raise concerns over ATV use on roads where the current ordinance does not permit them, asked, “The ATV committee, I think, was trying to get signs, we were trying to work toward enforcement, we were on a pretty good track, I thought, is that all going to stop?”
Royer said, “Part of the issue is that the town clerk and the assistant town clerk were doing most of that work, the ATV Committee wasn’t doing much of it.”
Brouha said an implementation report for the ATV ordinance was made in March, and said, “In all due respect, sir, you never asked me to do anything, and I would have been glad to do anything I could to implement the ordinance.”
Ethan Hill, the trails coordinator for the Vermont All Terrain Vehicle Sportsman’s Association, Inc., (VASA), attended the meeting at the invitation of town resident Garret Keizer, and said VASA is willing to put up the signs at about 17 intersections stated by Town Clerk Patti McClure, but there were some spots which didn’t agree with the map and were not appropriate for ATV riding, such as a sandpit near the town hall, and on the property of the Sutton Village School.
He said VASA would erect the signs and pay for enforcement, but needed clarification so that the ordinance matched the map, which was the reason signage had stalled.
Keizer suggested that before the meeting at the end of September, when the board would take up the discussion of allowing ATV traffic on all town roads, that the proposal to have the signage installed on roads where ATVs are now permitted under the existing ordinance should happen, and he said he would volunteer to assist with that process.
“The reason we don’t have signs up already is it was unclear as to what is open, and what isn’t, and the last thing I saw was not going to work for everyone, you can’t have ATVs going through an elementary school,” said Hill.
He said, “The map and ordinance didn’t match and the signs can go where they need to go once there’s a clear plan. VASA will provide the signs … the Northeast Kingdom Wheelers ATV Club and VASA would split the cost 50/50 for any signage you guys need, and any Class 4 road maintenance you would need on those trails, it really doesn’t come to any cost to the town, VASA covers the law enforcement, VASA covers the signs.”
“We are willing and able to do pretty much whatever is asked of us, from signage to law enforcement to Class 4 maintenance, and I think you guys will see with a lack of really any destination, no food, no gas, there’s no real attraction for out-of-towners (on ATVs), the traffic that you guys are going to see is Sutton residents going to the NEK trail system, the occasional drifter may just be coming to see the area and they’ll see it’s a couple of roads, they’ve seen it, they’re done with it, they’ll move on.”
One resident at the meeting — who said that ATV drivers are mainly considerate and law-abiding, and that sometimes car and truck owners can be worse in Sutton — suggested that the current ATV ordinance be posted to the newspaper so people would know what roads are now open to ATVs.
Simpson said the original 7-member ATV Committee was down now to just two people, “The trail should have been signed, it should have been ready to go for this year and it never happened … so we’re back to square one, catch me if you can.”
Town resident Hank Parker submitted a letter to the select board, raising three questions which he read aloud at Thursday’s meeting, “Was the ATV item warned for the July 1 Select Board agenda? Why did the Select Board decide to dissolve the ATV Committee? On what basis did the Select Board decide, on July 1, to open all town roads to ATVs?”
He wrote, “My issue isn’t whether or not ATVs should be allowed on town roads, or even about which roads should be open to these vehicles. Rather, it’s about process.”
“I was pleased when the Select Board established a committee to develop recommendations about the operation of ATVs on town roads,” Parker’s letter went on. “The committee represented a cross-section of interests and opinions. After substantial deliberations, with ample opportunity for input from town residents, the committee came up with a set of recommendations to open up some additional town roads to ATVs, but to keep others closed. The recommendations were accepted by the Select Board with a decision to amend the existing ordinance accordingly.”
Parker wrote, “It’s likely that no committee member got everything they wanted. Some, perhaps, got nothing they’d argued for. But the process that led to the final recommendations was open and transparent, and was a good example of small town democracy working well.
“Then I read the July 23 article in the Caledonian-Record. I learned that, at its July 1 meeting, the Select Board decided to abolish the ATV committee and to amend the ATV ordinance to open all town roads to ATVs,” wrote Parker.
Simpson suggested that enforcement would be possible if all town roads were open to ATVs, saying, “We can enforce any roads, all roads, not just this little section. If you would open all the roads, you would get total enforcement … if anybody screws up on any road, they can catch them.”
“If you have everything open, they can pick them up anywhere they want,” Simpson said of law enforcement, “Right now it’s just helter skelter, catch me if you can, and it’s going to stay that way until we do something about it … That’s one of the main reasons the subject was brought up of opening all the roads … they have to follow the rules of the road, the town speed limits, so on and so forth; if they’re going through the Village, it’s got to be 25 mph.”
