SUTTON — A member of the town’s ATV Committee is asking the Sutton Select Board to have a discussion about ATV signage and safety on town roads at the board’s next meeting.
Paul Brouha, who served on the committee, noted in a recent letter to the board that it’s been a little more than a year since voters in Sutton approved opening additional roads for ATVs, and the need for posted signage — including speed limits and where ATVs may travel — have not been posted.
Following the Town Meeting vote on March 3, 2020 to open additional roads in Sutton for ATV use, the board agreed at their April 2020 meeting to approve the recommendations of the ATV Committee for the additional ATV access, “pending signs and enforcement,” according to Brouha’s recent letter.
“Aside from signs restricting ATV use at town boundaries, however, no ATV signage has been erected,” Brouha stated in his March 22 letter to the select board, written a few days before the monthly meeting in March, which he attended virtually.
“For example, there are no signs warning motorists to look out for ATV use on the network of roads open to ATVs and no signs to let ATV users know where closed road sections begin as required by state law,” Brouha said.
He also questioned enforcement of the town’s updated ATV Ordinance and said he has submitted more than a dozen complaints himself about ATVs on town roads where they are not licensed to operate, and he has not heard back from the select board about those concerns.
“The 2021 contract with the Caledonia County Sheriff for $4,000 to provide police services ‘in conjunction with agreed-upon traffic plan’ was approved in November,” wrote Brouha. “Further, the contract states that ‘If municipal ordinances are to be enforced, the town must provide copies of all such ordinances to be enforced and further, must make concrete arrangements with a prosecuting officer to prosecute same.’ “
Brouha told the board, “It appears for any ATV Ordinance enforcement to take place the town will have to comply with those requirements.”
“Finally, while there is an ATV complaint form available at the Town Office and on the website, there appears to be no process to follow up and to ensure the complaints are addressed,” Brouha said.
Brouha said he submitted 13 complaints about ATV use of the closed section of King George Road (between Morey Road and Sheffield Town Line) to the select board at their May 28, 2020 meeting and was not contacted about them. Brouha added that he had a few more complaints to make about ATV use after that point, in June, “… that I didn’t even bother submitting.”
His letter notes that a description of the open roads for ATVs was added to the ordinance and a map of the roads has been posted to the town’s website.
Brouha also noted that recently, “The Jan. 28, 2021 minutes note that the road signage grant has been completed, subject to inspection by the state.”
It was a recommendation of the ATV Committee last year that the board “take no action until such time as the speed limit signs are erected and in compliance with the current speed ordinance on all town roads.”
Denis Royer, the chair of the Sutton Select Board, at the March meeting said efforts are underway with the ATV Committee to get signage placed “before the trails open”, the draft minutes reflect.
Tim Simpson, the longest-serving member of the Sutton Select Board, who was chair at the time of Brouha’s complaints coming forward, deferred questions on the topic to the newly-named chair, Royer.
A call to Royer about Brouha’s concerns about ATVs was not returned by press time.
Brouha’s Complaints
Some of Brouha’s complaints involve ATVs riding on King George Farm Road, with riders not wearing helmets and driving at speeds he estimated to be 40-45 mph on roads where the vehicles are not permitted.
According to the complaint forms, the concerns were submitted to either the town’s ATV Committee or the select board along with photographic evidence of several of the incidents, including tire tracks from the off-road vehicles on the town roads in question.
The complaints note that at times the ATVs have been riding across private property, have been very loud, going fast, and carrying, at least once, a young child as a passenger.
One of Brouha’s complaints notes, “Four ATVs (all side by side) came by in the direction of Sheffield.”
On some of the complaint forms, Brouha lists other witnesses who saw the ATVs operating on town roads where they should not be.
The most recent complaint, dating to June 16th last year, states, “ATV (rider astride) came by from Sheffield (very loud and going fast). Went down to WMA (wildlife management area) parking lot and maybe further and we could hear him as he gunned his motor and messed around, came back by at 12:39 and we saw he was small and was wearing a helmet (maybe a juvenile).”
At the March meeting of the board, Brouha asked that the ATV issue be brought up at the next meeting of the board, saying, “There are several people in town who would like to be heard on the issue.”
Shooting Concern
At the Sutton Select Board’s recent meeting held March 25, the board also took up a concern about a property owner shooting on his land.
Simpson said he would approach the homeowner and try to get him to stop.
According to the board, a complaint came into the town from Linda Hoffman “about gun shots at David Gray’s house late at night,” the draft minutes of the March 25 meeting detail.
“I’m not so much in favor of a noise ordinance at this point, but we should get it addressed,” said selectman Joe Solinsky. “I guess it’s been an ongoing issue.”
The person in question is a second home owner who has a seasonal home in Sutton, and comes from Maryland, who has been staying at his Sutton property during the COVID crisis, noted Solinsky.
“I think if you’re going to start shooting weird hours of the day, we’re going to have to have an ordinance,” agreed Simpson, who said he would try to talk to the homeowner.
Simpson said, “I’d rather talk to him and see if he wouldn’t change. If he’s going to shoot all times of the night, we can’t have that. Does he want to conform to an ordinance? I don’t want to have more ordinances than we have to. We have to be considerate, but on the other hand, he has the right to shoot, it’s his property, but he doesn’t have to shoot all night.”
