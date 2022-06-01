SUTTON — The Board of Selectmen shared written correspondence dated May 24 from Lorna Couillard, an East Ridge Road resident who stated she’s had trouble for many years, and still is, with large groups of unruly young people on neighboring property, and ATV use.
According to minutes from the May 26 meeting, a neighboring residence “appears to be a hangout for large groups of people with, she feels, has incidences of drinking and drugs. She has had property vandalized several times. Chains have been put around her trees and pulled out of the ground. She has called the police, but they have been unwilling to assist her.
“They go back and forth in front of her house at a high rate of speed with their ATVs; she feels this is harassment and it is being done intentionally. ATVs will drive at a fast rate of speed, and it is now a game with these people. She has gone to their home various times to try to talk to them and she has been treated horribly,” the record shows. She also wants to leave with the board a journal with a copy of e-mails.
Board members said they would talk to the neighbors and inform them what the ramifications will be. If there is no satisfaction, board members will send the Sheriff’s Department to monitor this. In the end, the board has the authority to close any roads down to ATVs if they feel necessary.
Highway report: A notification was received from the state approving a paving grant, the town now awaits the written approval letter.
There are culverts that need replacement on Underpass Rd. from Doug Barrett’s location to Morey Rd. After replacing the culverts, the culvert area will be compacted, and an overlay will be laid on Underpass Rd. from Doug Barrett’s location to Morey Rd.
South Ridge Rd. at the Dark Hollow Brook has a culvert that is caving in. Something is pushing the culvert down and it appears to be getting worse. Shane Heath suggested for the time being until they can figure out what the problem is, they could put a steel plate over the culvert to eliminate any further caving in. AOT needs to look at it as soon as feasible.
Denis Royer II said the old siren is falling off the grange and needs to be addressed. He said that this should not be put on the back burner any longer and the town needs to figure out a way to demolish the building rather than selling it, due to the mold in the old fire department, school parking lot and septic issues which the town would be liable to fix before selling the grange.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.