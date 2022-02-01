Sutton Selectmen Decide On $241,000 Surplus Spending

SUTTON — The select board voted on how to allocate the majority of a $241,000 surplus for improvements to town roads and equipment.
According to the draft minutes of the Jan. 27 meeting, the board unanimously voted to transfer the surplus to the following accounts or expenses:
• $25,000.00 to the Gravel Reserve Account;
• $50,000.00 to the Equipment Reserve Account;
• $75,000.00 to the Paving Reserve Account;
• $10,000.00 to the Capital Improvement Reserve Account;
• $2,000.00 to the Voter Tabulator Reserve Account;
•$15,000.00 to the Fire Truck Reserve Account;
• $27,801.15 to pay off the backhoe loan;
• $3,816.89 to pay for the 105 ATV Signs.
According to the record, that means $208,618.04 has been allocated as noted above, leaving $32,381.96 in the checking account.
In-Person Town Meeting March 1
Selectmen decided in recent days to hold an in-person annual Sutton Town Meeting on March 1 at 10 a.m. at the Sutton School’s Multi-Purpose Room.
The board discussed that if they wished to hold their meeting March 1, the first Tuesday in March on the traditional Vermont Town Meeting Day, that they needed to have the Warning posted by Jan. 28th. The board met on the evening of Jan. 27th.
The draft minutes from the meeting shows that if the board had opted to hold the meeting at a later date, the Vermont League of Cities and Towns was suggesting to not post a warning yet, “since things may change.”
But for Sutton voters, the annual meeting will be on the same day, same place, as it has been for many years, pandemic or not.
The two selectmen at the meeting, Chair Denis Royer and longtime Selectman Tim Simpson, both voted in support of having the in-person meeting at the town school, making the decision to go forward unanimously.
The board also moved to place the following three articles related to town offices on the meeting’s warning:
• Town Clerk position change from 1-year term to a 3-year term;
• Town Treasurer position to change from a 1-year term to 3-year term;
• Collector of Delinquent Taxes to change from a 1-year term to a 3-year term.
The town’s delinquent tax collector, Mary Gray, also informed the board that there would be a tax sale held on March 11th at the Sutton Fire Department.
“At present, we have five properties (headed for tax sale that date), but I can’t give any information until the attorney has sent the individuals letters to inform them, then we give them until the tax sale date to pay all taxes and expenses in order to not let their property be sold at the tax sale,” Gray said.
In other business at the meeting, Town Highway 4 was given a 9-1-1 address name as requested by the State, because there are campers on the road, the minutes show. TH-4 was given the name of Four Corners Trail as moved by Royer, and approved by Simpson at the meeting Thursday evening.
The board also recommended Dianna Simpson (the selectman’s wife) as a candidate for the Justice of the Peace opening, and the motion was passed 2-0.
Highway Report
The board was told that Jersey barriers will be placed at the top and bottom of Michaud Drive Hill this week, following the board’s recent decision to close that section of the road during the winter months for safety reasons. The barriers were to be installed Tuesday.
The town clerk, Patti McClure, noted at the meeting that a notice regarding the closure was to be printed in the newspaper on Jan. 31 stating that the road would be closed during the winter months starting Feb. 1st.
“Signs will also be erected by Hayden Tanner’s farm indication the road closure,” and the board discussed the need to inform the post office about the step. Discussions with the Vermont Agency of Transportation’s local staff about making repairs to Michaud Road Hill have begun and the town has been told that “the best time is to start the process is in the spring.”
McClure updated the board that the town has ordered more than 100 24” by 24” ATV signs which will be on every speed signpost for a cost of $3,816.89 with the funds coming from the 2021 surplus. These funds will be coming out of the 2021 surplus.
Changes On Town Staff, Boards
The town clerk informed the board that she received a letter from Danielle Fortin stating she will not be finishing her term as auditor effective March 1, 2022, the minutes show.
Also, on March 1, 2022, Hank Parker is resigning from the Development and Review Board (DRB), and Paul Brouha will no longer be doing the clerk’s duties for the board, the record shows. The DRB will be looking to hire a clerk and looking for a new board member
“Patti informed the board she hired Gail Richardson as her part-time assistant. She is qualified with municipal policies since she previously she has audited municipalities,” the minutes show. “She is only looking for part-time work and the 20 hours a week fits her needs. She will be moving to Sutton the first week of March and will begin work shortly after that.” The board earlier approved a pay rate of $18 hourly with no benefits for the job.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.