SUTTON — Town Clerk and Treasurer Dianna Simpson has mixed feelings about her decision to step down, but she said the job is stressful and more than she feels she can do after 2 ½ years on the job, and so she’s decided to resign, hopeful someone qualified will come forward.
There is interest in the elected office, including the grandson of longtime late Town Clerk Dorreen Devenger, who served the community for 50 years. Patrick Seymour, who serves as a State Representative, has expressed interest.
Since Devenger’s death, Sutton has had a succession of shorter-term clerks, and Simpson is the fourth in that line.
Simpson grew up in town and she and her husband, Tim, the town’s Select Board chairman, raised their family on their farm. She has long been active in the community and served on the town’s Board of Civil Authority for many years helping the late Mrs. Devenger and others to operate elections and assist with other municipal matters.
She said serving the town has been a privilege, but she finds the stress of the job is more than she wishes to have in her life at this juncture. She’s 64 and isn’t planning to retire yet, but has plans to work a part-time, seasonal job in a family member’s new business.
“I love the town and my community,” shared Simpson in an interview at the town clerk’s office on Monday morning.
The minutes of the June 25th Sutton Select Board meeting reflect her resignation being accepted by the board. Her last day is Aug. 14th, after the Primary Election.
Simpson isn’t going anywhere. In fact, she said on Monday, she plans to help out at elections if needed in the future, though she doesn’t plan to get back onto the Board of Civil Authority, which she stepped down from on being elected to her roles as town clerk and town treasurer.
Simpson said she’s had some health issues and said she has to listen to her body and the job is “too much for me.” She expressed her gratitude to Assistant Town Clerk Gail Weed, who the town hired after Devenger’s death.
Weed came to Sutton with years of municipal clerk experience from Burke, where she served under former Burke Town Clerk Priscilla Aldrich from the start of her career. She’s helped to train all four clerks that have followed Devenger’s legendary half-century tenure.
Working with the Select Board “has been great,” Simpson said.
One of the three is her husband, another, Dennis Royer, is also family (his and his wife’s eggs are sold for $3 in the town clerk’s office on Mondays), and the third, Joe Solinsky, has been very good to work with, too.
Simpson said she’s really enjoyed getting to be in close contact with townspeople (except during the office closure due to the virus this spring) and she said the Primary Election will not see as many people voting in purpose, which she completely understands.
As townspeople have learned of her decision in the past few weeks, she’s heard more than once how she’ll be missed.
Weed said after Simpson’s last day on Aug. 14th, a Notice of Vacancy will be posted and interested people can apply to the Select Board. he said the notice will be posted in public locations and likely the newspaper, as well. People can petition for a special Town Meeting, she said, if they wish.
Simpson said she expects the Select Board will review applications and hold interviews if no special meeting is petitioned, and then appoint someone to fill the roles until the next election, at Town Meeting in early March.
Simpson said, “Whoever does get the job, if there’s anything I can help with, I will.”
