SUTTON — The Select Board recently approved spending between $625 and $750 to purchase and install window dressings inserts as a step to save fuel energy costs at the Town Clerk’s office.
A total of 16 windows will be outfitted with the window dressings, a project assisted by resident Darlene Ahrens.
A motion to move forward with the energy efficiency project for the town office building passed unanimously.
Ahrens is in charge of the town’s Energy Committee and works with the town’s nonprofit WindowDressers group to help build insulating window inserts to fit inside windows, allowing sunlight in and views to be maintained while preserving heat on the interior of buildings.
Royer, chair of the Sutton Select Board, offered to help transport the supplies for the window dressing project.
Patti McClure, the town’s clerk and treasurer, said “I am excited to be getting the window treatments for the office as it is very drafty in the wintertime and I think it will help with the cost of heating the office.”
ATV Ordinance Proposal
Selectmen plan to discuss a proposed amended ATV Ordinance at the next board meeting that would see the community open all town roads for ATV use.
That suggestion was made at the most recent meeting of the board by Simpson.
McClure on Thursday said, “Our attorney, Clarke Atwell, is working on an amended ATV Ordinance for us to open all roads.”
McClure said since the recent meeting, officials have not received any public comment about the possible ordinance change being proposed.
The minutes also state, “Dean Shatney, Caledonia County Sheriff, was contacted by the office and was informed that signs should be up at intersections stating no ATV’s. Since the town does have a speed ordinance, the ATVs are allowed to do the speed limit that is posted on that road. Tim said that there is a law about helmets being mandatory and he also stated the town may need to increase the sheriff’s patrols.”
A member of the committee who has expressed ongoing concerns over ATV use on town roads where they are not permitted, Paul Brouha, recently ” … submitted a video complaint to Denis on a Saturday that showed ATVs on a road that was not opened. Denis stated that if the Select Board opens all the roads, then they do not have to worry about that issue. A question was raised about what the ATV committee’s responsibility is, and no one had an answer,” the record shows.
Citing a lack of interest on the part of two members of the town’s ATV Committee, selectmen made a motion at the recent meeting to dissolve the ATV group, and notify the members.
