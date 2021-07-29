SUTTON — The owner of two dogs which recently threatened a woman bicycling by their home on Calendar Brook Road - and then attacked another neighbor’s car as he tried to intervene to protect the woman - took full responsibility for the dogs’ actions this week and said he was putting down one of the German Shepherds.
The older of the two dogs, a 13-year-old female German Shepherd, was being put down Thursday afternoon in Lyndonville, and the vet’s report on the animal being euthanized was to be reported to the town clerk as part of the agreement.
Jim Shufelt, who owns the two dogs with his wife, Michelle, attended a vicious dog hearing convened by the Sutton Select Board at the Sutton Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday evening. The meeting was held outside, tailgate-style around longtime town Selectman Tim Simpson’s pickup truck, as no one had the key to the firehouse.
The incident occurred on July 14, when, according to the hearing’s agenda, the two dogs were running at large, in violation of the Sutton Ordinance Regarding Dogs and Wolf-Hybrids.
According to evidence admitted during the hearing, this was not the first incident that took place involving the Shufelt’s dogs, stated Animal Control Officer Candace Dane.
Town Attorney Clarke Atwell oversaw the hearing,
Debra Wright, the woman who was chased by the dogs while bicycling by the Shufelt’s property, in a letter to the town on Tuesday, stated that the two German Shepherds “came running down their drive barking, which startled me. I got off my bike, but the dogs continued to bark. The buff-colored one came into the road, the white (one) stayed in the drive.”
The neighbor who intervened to help Wright, Jim Nicol, “…stopped to see if I was OK. I told him I wasn’t sure. He offered to go up to the house and see if anyone was home. As he left, the dogs chased his car up the drive. So I left when their attention was off me.”
“After finding no one home, Mr. Nicol drove up the road to see if I was alright, which I was. He suggested I report the dogs to the town clerk,” Wright wrote.
She did not attend the hearing on Wednesday evening, but Nicol did. In a statement he confirmed Wright’s story and said the dogs attacked his car while he was trying to find the owners of the house.
Jim Shufelt said his wife had let the dogs out, and thought she had closed the door, and that was why they were loose.
“So it was a mistake,” noted Atwell, the town attorney, during the hearing.
Shufelt nodded. He said even before arriving at the hearing, the decision to have the older dog put down was made. He said she was showing signs of senility and she is going blind, and he had a 2 p.m. appointment in Lyndonville on Thursday to have her euthanized, which he said was difficult but necessary.
Nicol was asked which of the dogs was the main aggressor, and Nicol said, “All I could see was heads.” Shufelt said he believed the older female dog was the lead aggressor in the incident.
The younger, male dog, the white Shepherd, Shufelt said he is trying to find a home for, somewhere in the country, off a main road. He said he and his wife will be vigilant about containing the remaining dog and they are trying to re-home a horse right now, and will use that fenced-in horse pen for the dog once the horse leaves their property. That dog has a shock collar he wears, testified Shufelt.
He said the older female dog has always been the alpha dog, and he said he and his family have raised German Shepherds and sold them to police departments and as service dogs in the past.
“I don’t want to be responsible, I don’t’ want her biting some little kid,” said Shufelt. “I don’t like a vicious dog … I don’t want to drive by somebody’s house and have a dog trying to chase me and bite me… I don’t want to see somebody getting bitten up by a dog, that’s the last thing I want to see.”
Shufelt said he keeps the dogs for protection at his home.
Nicols said he had an estimate for the damage done to his car, including scratches and bite marks all around it, and it was for several thousand dollars.
Shufelt asked him if he would allow him to have the auto body shop he uses in Lyndon do the work, and he would pay out of pocket, and the two men agreed to that. Nicol will take his vehicle to the shop and the parties will work out the damage being repaired, it was decided.
There will not be a fine levied in the case, town officials agreed.
“My car got chewed up, you saw the pictures,” said Nicol. Shufelt had not seen the pictures, and copies of them were presented during the hearing.
Selectmen thanked Shufelt for taking responsibility and taking steps to remedy the situation.
“My next dog is going to be a lap dog,” said Shufelt.
