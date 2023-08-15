NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Barring a miracle, Sutton Village School will begin classes Aug. 28 with no bus service.
Due to a driver shortage, Butler’s Bus Co. has been unable to find anyone to cover Sutton Village School’s bus routes.
KESD Superintendent Sean McMannon said families will have to arrange private transportation for approximately 100 SVS students in grades PreK-8 until a driver is hired.
“We’re working on a plan that isn’t fully completed yet to have the building staffed before 8 a.m. so that parents can drop off their kids early,” McMannon said. “That’s our contingency plan.”
“According to Butler’s, there’s just no way to reallocate buses, or routes, or drivers to Sutton right now.”
Butler’s Bus Co. regional manager Sarah Jewell said her facility serving three school districts (St. Johnsbury, Kingdom East, Caledonia Central) is short 11 drivers heading into the fall.
It reflects a nationwide bus driver shortage.
In response, Butler’s has extended its driver sign-on bonus program: $3,000 for CDL Class B licensed and school bus certified drivers and $2,500 (plus paid training) for those requiring training and certification.
However, the sign-on bonus programs have not generated significant interest and, at this point, wouldn’t immediately address the back-to-school crunch.
“Once we find somebody, it takes time to get them licensed. They don’t just jump on board,” Jewell said. “It could take eight weeks.”
Until sufficient drivers are found, Butler’s will do more with less.
Bus routes will be consolidated and “doubled up” to reduce the minimum required number of drivers, and the bus company and school districts will take an all-hands-on-deck approach to fill driver slots.
Some school staff (such as Newark Street School principal Tim Mulligan and multiple Lyndon Town School paraeducators) will get behind the wheel in addition to their full-time duties and Jewell and her mechanic, Rob Perkins, will drive routes to help maintain basic levels of service.
“I’m driving, my mechanic is driving, and neither one of us are supposed to be in buses, we’re supposed to be in the office and the garage,” Jewell said.
It’s a tenuous solution.
There will be no spare drivers to start the school year, and a driver absence will cause major disruptions, particularly in communities that are already down a driver (e.g. Burke, Lyndon, St. Johnsbury).
A missing driver creates a ripple effect. Because bus drivers must complete their daily routes first, and those daily routes will run longer, sports transportation will be affected.
“If somebody calls in sick, the route does not go, there’s nothing I can do about it,” Jewell said.
For Sutton Village School, it’s a familiar issue.
McMannon said the school “has been through this before” and “in the not-so-distant past, they didn’t have buses.”
“While this is an inconvenience, the community lived without busing not so long ago,” McMannon said.
School bus drivers are approximately a decade older than the average American worker.
As elder drivers have retired, bus companies have struggled to find replacements.
Looking to draw applicants, Jewell said the bus driver openings are perfect for stay-at-home parents and retirees.
She speaks from experience. She began driving a bus 22 years ago when her children were school-aged.
“I didn’t have to pay for daycare. I popped my kids on the bus with me and they went to school, then I picked them up in the afternoon and they came home with me,” she said, adding, “If you want your kids to have a ride to school, come drive a school bus, They’re not hard to drive.”
