SUTTON — Long-serving town selectman Tim Simpson easily defeated a challenge from two opponents and was re-elected Tuesday night, according to unofficial results from the day-long voting during the annual meeting.
Town Clerk Patricia McClure said Tim Simpson, who has served for 25 years, won 100 votes and another 3-year term on the board in his hometown.
His opponents included his cousin, Jim Simpson, who was the last place vote-getter, with 16 votes, the town clerk reported late Tuesday evening.
The third candidate, newcomer to Sutton and semi-retired physician Robert Simms, got twice Jim Simpson’s tally, with 32 votes, said McClure.
Tim Simpson, a farmer, said he was up for serving another term, and it’s the people’s choice.
“I hope people have been happy with my performance on the board,” he said during an interview at the Sutton town office prior to the annual election this week.
And apparently, the people are happy, they sent him back for another term.
He previously served prior on the town’s zoning board, and said he felt the call to civic duty here in the small, rural town where he was born and raised — and never left.
Tim and his wife, Dianna, have raised four children and have 11 grandchildren.
This will make Tim Simpson’s ninth term on the Sutton Select Board.
Tim describes himself as “conservative but not ultra-conservative. I don’t mind spending where it needs to go … farmer-style.”
